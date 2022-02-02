5 Photos of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif show their marital bliss

1 / 6

Mushy pictures of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

It is going to be two months since Vicky and Katrina tied the knot. The two took off to Barwara fort to get married in presence of close family and friends. The wedding was intimate but was no less than a dreamy fairytale. Katrina looked like a queen in Sabyasachi red lehenga, while her groom looked dapper in cream sherwani. Since then their mushy pictures on the internet are making fans gush over their chemistry and love. Here's a look at five romantic pictures of Vicky and Katrina that are all about love.

Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram