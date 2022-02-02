5 Photos of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif show their marital bliss

It is going to be two months since Vicky and Katrina tied the knot. The two took off to Barwara fort to get married in presence of close family and friends. The wedding was intimate but was no less than a dreamy fairytale. Katrina looked like a queen in Sabyasachi red lehenga, while her groom looked dapper in cream sherwani. Since then their mushy pictures on the internet are making fans gush over their chemistry and love. Here's a look at five romantic pictures of Vicky and Katrina that are all about love.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
When Vicky and Katrina were back from their honeymoon, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport together. The newlyweds were seen holding hands as they waved at the paparazzi. Katrina looked beautiful in a peach traditional suit with juttis and red bangles. Vicky was seen donning a white shirt and beige pants.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The two celebrated their first Christmas after their marriage. The lovebirds treated their fans with a glimpse of their low key celebration. In the click, Katrina and Vicky can be seen hugging each other as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
To mark their one-month anniversary, Katrina Kaif shared a romantic picture with her hubby Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, the two are in all smiles as they cuddled.
Katrina and Vicky's first lohri after their marriage was full of love and laughter. The diva wore a red kurta and black jacket while Vicky donned an olive green jacket and pants.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Katrina and Vicky are making headlines ever since the two got married in December. Their story began with a cup of coffee on Koffee With Karan 6 when Katrina confessed that she would look good with Vicky. Later when Vicky came on the show, he was amazed to hear this. Ever since their wedding, the two are giving major couple goals.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Katrina Kaif's Instagram