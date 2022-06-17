5 summer dresses from Katrina Kaif's wardrobe that are a must-have; PHOTOS

    5 summer dresses from Katrina Kaif's wardrobe

    Katrina Kaif is one of the top actresses in the country today. In her career in showbiz, the actress has been a part of several blockbuster films. Well, it is not just her films that grab all the attention but it is also her cute looks and beauty that never fails to charm her fans. Talking about her fashion game, she looks gorgeous in whatever she wears. Well, today we bring to you a list of her summer dresses that is a mush have in every girl's wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Green knee length dress

    It is not always necessary to wear bright colours in summer, sometimes a subtle colour like this lime green too looks great. Katrina is a beauty in this lime green and white checks dress which has a stylish neck.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Royal in white

    Whatever be the season, never compromise with your style. Well, have a look at this white bodycon dress with full sleeves on one side and no sleeves on one. It is perfect for your date night indeed!

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Cutie in lavender frock

    This tube neck dress is perfect for the summer season and yet again Kat chose a subtle colour to style her summer outfit.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Girl next door vibes in this yellow dress

    Katrina Kaif oozes oomph in this yellow coloured cute little frock which is a perfect summer wear.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Beauty in orange

    Katrina looks stunning in this bright orange coloured bodycon dress which is perfect for a day out with friends.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram