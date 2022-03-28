5 Times Bollywood divas made us fall in love with floral outfits

Fashion trends are a fickle world that changes every day and it is quite hard to keep a track of them sometimes. But, one thing that can never get old is floral dresses. For as long as we remember floral outfits have always held a special place of elegance and class in everyone's hearts. These outfits have made their way into high and mainstream fashion and our favourite Bollywood actresses are taking forward this trend by adding whole new twists to it. Here's a look at all the times Bollywood actresses nailed the floral trend.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Alia donned a strapless bustier dress adorned with rose prints in bright red, black, green, pink, and white hues. The dress bore a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bustier, ruched details, and a bodycon silhouette hugging her svelte frame and making her look stunning.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Steering away from pastel hues, the actress made a bold statement in a pink outfit. Her elegant saree was replete with a beautiful symphony of colourful floral motifs. She paired her saree with a super-glamorous backless blouse that sported a pretty knot.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Ananya kept her look graceful and cute with her printed ensemble. The colourful co-ord set sported a floral printed crop top and a matching skirt which perfectly gave out fun spring vibes.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
Katrina Kaif always manages to grab the eyeballs with her glamorous looks. Florals are her comfort and she has proved this time and again. This time she slipped into a blush pink one-shoulder floral gown and looked like a princess.
The actress slipped into a beautiful bralette and skirt set adorned with printed floral patterns all over. The silk top came with a strapless sweetheart neckline that added charm to her look.
Photo Credit : Lakshmi Lehr's Instagram