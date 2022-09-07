5 times Katrina Kaif gave us inspiration for festive season in traditional attires

1 / 6

Classic in red

Katrina Kaif is the kind of woman who always looks put-together, even when she’s (probably) not trying. It’s got to be a gift that she has been bestowed with. Or perhaps it’s a skill she has honed over the years. Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry herself with grace and charisma is what we envy most about her. The actress has time and again proven that she is indeed a part of the Hindi film industry with her phenomenal traditional outfits that she manages to carry better than anyone else. The diva has nailed the Indian look several times and we have shortlisted some of our favourite looks by the beautiful leading lady that we just cannot get out of our heads. One look at her repertoire and a pattern quickly emerges: saris and lehengas (with the occasional anarkali) by well-established labels, preferably in floral prints. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Anamika Khanna are designers who repeatedly make the cut for Kaif.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram