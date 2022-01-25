6 beachy PHOTOS of Katrina Kaif that prove she is the OG water baby

There’s nothing Katrina Kaif can’t pull off, but it’s apparent from her Instagram feed that the actor is most comfortable in casual, no-fuss outfits. The many makeup-free, at-home selfies she’s shared on her social media page over the past year have often given her fans quick lessons on how to look on-point while kicking back at home. However, there’s one more thing that proves Katrina Kaif’s is the OG water baby. One look at her Instagram page gives us a hint that the diva looks extremely gorgeous while flaunting her skin in beach wear. Although Katrina Kaif can slip into any silhouette giving us a red carpet feel, time and again she goes back to stun the fashion police in stylish bikinis. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sharing an infectious smile, Katrina can be seen donning a floral green knot top which is matched with quirky shorts. Enjoying the cool oceanic breeze, Katrina hails Maldives her ‘Happy Place’ in the photo.
Here, Katrina Kaif can be seen glowing in the sun as she looks hot in a white bikini. However, what steals the limelight is her million dollar smile.
In the above photo, Katrina Kaif has opted for a quirky white bikini featuring cut-out detailing all over it. Standing by the beach, the Tiger 3 star successfully managed to steal several hearts.
Fancy printed bikinis can never go out of style. Speaking of which, here Katrina Kaif can be seen taking the hotness a notch higher as she slays in a printed beach wear.
Katrina Kaif is a complete beach bum and her social media is a testimony to it. In this picture, the actress can be seen slaying in a stylish white beachwear. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Katrina Kaif enjoys the cool breeze as the camera captures her.