6 beachy PHOTOS of Katrina Kaif that prove she is the OG water baby

Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:46 PM IST   |  985
   
  • 1 / 6
    Katrina Kaif photo 1

    Katrina Kaif’s bikini look book

    There’s nothing Katrina Kaif can’t pull off, but it’s apparent from her Instagram feed that the actor is most comfortable in casual, no-fuss outfits. The many makeup-free, at-home selfies she’s shared on her social media page over the past year have often given her fans quick lessons on how to look on-point while kicking back at home. However, there’s one more thing that proves Katrina Kaif’s is the OG water baby. One look at her Instagram page gives us a hint that the diva looks extremely gorgeous while flaunting her skin in beach wear. Although Katrina Kaif can slip into any silhouette giving us a red carpet feel, time and again she goes back to stun the fashion police in stylish bikinis. Take a look:

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Katrina Kaif photo 2

    Floral love

    Sharing an infectious smile, Katrina can be seen donning a floral green knot top which is matched with quirky shorts. Enjoying the cool oceanic breeze, Katrina hails Maldives her ‘Happy Place’ in the photo.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Katrina Kaif photo 3

    Sunkissed baby

    Here, Katrina Kaif can be seen glowing in the sun as she looks hot in a white bikini. However, what steals the limelight is her million dollar smile.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Katrina Kaif photo 4

    Quirky beach wear

    In the above photo, Katrina Kaif has opted for a quirky white bikini featuring cut-out detailing all over it. Standing by the beach, the Tiger 3 star successfully managed to steal several hearts.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Katrina Kaif photo 5

    Fancy print

    Fancy printed bikinis can never go out of style. Speaking of which, here Katrina Kaif can be seen taking the hotness a notch higher as she slays in a printed beach wear.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Katrina Kaif photo 6

    Beach bum

    Katrina Kaif is a complete beach bum and her social media is a testimony to it. In this picture, the actress can be seen slaying in a stylish white beachwear. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Katrina Kaif enjoys the cool breeze as the camera captures her.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram