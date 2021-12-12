6 Best PHOTOS from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding that will make you want to get married now

The first set of pictures that dropped on the social media were from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding ceremonies. This particular picture of Kat and Vicky is like a dream. It is proof of their intense love and bond as they stand close to each other and the sun is shining brightly in the background.
Photo Credit : Joseph Radhik
Have you ever seen a couple looking so happy at their wedding? This picture melts our hearts and it is straight out of a fairytale book.
Katrina Kaif loves Vicky Kaushal beyond measures and this picture from their Haldi ceremony is proof. Look at the way she is putting haldi on Vicky's face!
If you are not as happy as these two on during your wedding then are you really marrying the right person? Katrina and Vicky make us fall in love with them a little more with every picture they drop on social media.
Vicky Kaushal is one happy groom we must say and these Mehendi pictures are proof. Look at him posing right on Kat's lap as she getting Mehendi applied on her hand.
What is a wedding function without some 'naach-gaana'? Well, this picture is proof that Vicky and Katrina had a blast as they set the dance floor on fire with their filmy moves.