6 PHOTOS of Katrina Kaif that prove ‘white is never basic’

There’s nothing Katrina Kaif can’t pull off, but it’s apparent from her Instagram feed that the actor is most comfortable in casual, no-fuss outfits. The many makeup-free, at-home selfies she’s shared on her social media page over the past year have often given her fans quick lessons on how to look on-point while kicking back at home. However, there’s one more thing that Katrina Kaif is a massive fan of. Wondering what it is? One look at her Instagram page gives fans a hint that the diva has a special place for neutral shades in her stylish wardrobe. Especially, white ensembles seem to be one of her favourites. Although, Katrina Kaif can slip into any silhouette giving us a red carpet feel, time and again she goes back to her spotless style in white leaving the fashion police stunned. Be it ethnic or beachy wear, the Tiger 3 star has proven on numerous occasions that ‘white is never basic’. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif is a complete beach bum and her social media is a testimony to it. In this picture, the actress can be seen slaying in a stylish white beachwear. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Katrina Kaif enjoys the cool breeze as the camera captures her.
Neutral shade and ethnic wear is an attention-grabbing combination. Here, Katrina Kaif is dazzling in a modernised white lehenga that literally has ‘everything’ imprinted on it. With floral borders accentuating her dupatta, Katrina finished her look with a tiny black bindi and statement drop-down earrings.
Katrina Kaif owns umpteen white dresses, however, this ensemble of her is perfect for attending professional parties and events. The body-hugging ensemble is cinched around her waist and also features dramatic balloon sleeves. Katrina opted for a minimal approach to finish her look as she only used chunky earrings as accessories. Highlighted cheeks and sleek hair left open rounded off the entire look of the star.
Here, Katrina Kaif can be seen upping her style game in a stunning white maxi dress. The off-shoulder ensemble features balloon sleeves. However, what caught our attention was the frill detailing of her breezy ensemble. Hoops earrings, pink lips and highlighted cheeks rounded off her look, while wavy hair left open only added to its elegance.
Trust Katrina Kaif to alert us that sweater weather has arrived. In this photo, the diva looks gorgeous in a white oversized turtle neck sweater. Along with it, her million-dollar smile is what stole several hearts.