6 Times Katrina Kaif proved she is one big stunner as she flaunted her curves in bodycon dress; See Photos

Katrina Kaif's looks in bodycon dresses

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. The diva began her career as a model. She made her big-screen debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad's film Boom which unfortunately did not do so well. Katrina got her breakthrough role in cinema with David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya which became a major rise to fame. There was no looking back for the actress since then! Her filmography consists of some of the most popular films like Namastey London, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang and several others. She was last seen in Bharat and Zero which gained her immense critical acclaim. Katrina Kaif has come out with her beauty line. She is often spotted without makeup as she flaunts her radiant skin. Talking about her flawless skin, the actress revealed the secrets behind her flawless skin in an interview and said, "I’m not sure if you could call it a ‘diet’ but I do try and eat right… I mean eating the right foods, in the right quantities, at the right time. If you follow this mantra, you’re sure to be not just in better shape but also feel much healthier from within." When asked about tips to maintain it religiously, the actress said, "The only [beauty rule] I adhere to religiously is ‘take off your makeup’ before you hit the bed. It helps tremendously! I use a face wash by Mene & Moy which has two per cent salicylic acid and Lancôme Cleansing Milk for the face and eyes." Apart from being one of the fittest actresses who set major fitness goals for everyone, Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashionista and never fails to impress the audience with her stunning appearances. Be it airport, red carpet, party, wedding reception or a casual lunch date with friends, the diva makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From a plunging neckline dress, off-shoulder outfits, thigh-high slit dresses to a mini bodycon dress, she pulls it off like no one else! Katrina is especially a big fan of bodycon dresses which flaunt her toned body and curves in the most gorgeous ways. Today we have a collection of a few bodycon outfits donned by the actress which bowled us over! Check it out.

