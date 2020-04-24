6 Times Katrina Kaif proved she is one big stunner as she flaunted her curves in bodycon dress; See Photos

© 2018 PINKVILLA
Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. The diva began her career as a model. She made her big-screen debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad's film Boom which unfortunately did not do so well. Katrina got her breakthrough role in cinema with David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya which became a major rise to fame. There was no looking back for the actress since then! Her filmography consists of some of the most popular films like Namastey London, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang and several others. She was last seen in Bharat and Zero which gained her immense critical acclaim. Katrina Kaif has come out with her beauty line. She is often spotted without makeup as she flaunts her radiant skin. Talking about her flawless skin, the actress revealed the secrets behind her flawless skin in an interview and said, "I’m not sure if you could call it a ‘diet’ but I do try and eat right… I mean eating the right foods, in the right quantities, at the right time. If you follow this mantra, you’re sure to be not just in better shape but also feel much healthier from within." When asked about tips to maintain it religiously, the actress said, "The only [beauty rule] I adhere to religiously is ‘take off your makeup’ before you hit the bed. It helps tremendously! I use a face wash by Mene & Moy which has two per cent salicylic acid and Lancôme Cleansing Milk for the face and eyes." Apart from being one of the fittest actresses who set major fitness goals for everyone, Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashionista and never fails to impress the audience with her stunning appearances. Be it airport, red carpet, party, wedding reception or a casual lunch date with friends, the diva makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From a plunging neckline dress, off-shoulder outfits, thigh-high slit dresses to a mini bodycon dress, she pulls it off like no one else! Katrina is especially a big fan of bodycon dresses which flaunt her toned body and curves in the most gorgeous ways. Today we have a collection of a few bodycon outfits donned by the actress which bowled us over! Check it out.
Well, here's your inspiration! Katrina spiced things up as she opted for an acid-washed denim mini dress. The dress featured a deep-V-neckline accompanied by puffy padded shoulders.
A white Rosario bodycon dress hugged Katrina at all the right places as she made heads turn at Javed Akhtar's birthday bash. The white bodycon outfit came with noodle-straps and a cold-shoulder ruffle sleeve and a lace corset-like structured pattern that added some structure to her outfit till her waist.
We might think twice before donning an orange outfit but Katrina slays it like a pro! The diva is a big time stunner and pulled off this orange bodycon dress with supreme confidence!
Katrina flaunted her hourglass figure as she donned a black bodycon corset dress to an event. The dress featured noodle-straps that opened up into a fitted corset-style top. It featured a black bustier that then had black cords that attached it to the bodycon skirt.
We are in awe of this dress. But there's something more to it. Katrina pulled off a Dolce & Gabanna bodycon outfit which comes with a whopping price amount of Rs 2,26,000.
Ms Kaif made sure to grab all eyeballs at a bash as she strutted in a gorgeous bodycon dress by Alex Perry. While the dress perfectly accentuated her gorgeous curves and came with the classic padded shoulders.
