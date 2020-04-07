7 Times Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts were relatable; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Katrina Kaif's relatable Instagram posts

Katrina Kaif is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. With hard work and pure talent, Katrina has earned a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She was last seen opposite Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. The stunning diva was seen in a different avatar and was praised by many for her remarkable performance. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans are super excited about Akshay and Katrina's reunion. Currently, Katrina is locked up indoors due to the Coronavirus scare. The actress is keeping herself busy by cleaning her house, washing utensils, playing games, learning new activities and more. Anyone who follows her on Instagram will agree that Katrina is one celebrity who you can easily relate to. She is as hilarious as one can be. From pulling her co-stars' legs to making fun of herself and more, Katrina knows how to entertain and be realistic. Here are 6 Instagram posts of the actress that will make you relate to her for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram