/
/
/
7 Times Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts were relatable; See PHOTOS
7 Times Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts were relatable; See PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. With hard work and pure talent, Katrina has earned a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Here are 7 Instagram posts of the actress that will make you relate to her for sure.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2389 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 7, 2020 04:47 pm
1 / 8
Katrina Kaif's relatable Instagram posts
Katrina Kaif is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. With hard work and pure talent, Katrina has earned a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She was last seen opposite Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. The stunning diva was seen in a different avatar and was praised by many for her remarkable performance. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans are super excited about Akshay and Katrina's reunion. Currently, Katrina is locked up indoors due to the Coronavirus scare. The actress is keeping herself busy by cleaning her house, washing utensils, playing games, learning new activities and more. Anyone who follows her on Instagram will agree that Katrina is one celebrity who you can easily relate to. She is as hilarious as one can be. From pulling her co-stars' legs to making fun of herself and more, Katrina knows how to entertain and be realistic. Here are 6 Instagram posts of the actress that will make you relate to her for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Messy hair, don't care!
The actress looks beyond beautiful in her 'messy hair, don't care' look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Boredom
"That feeling when you don't know what you're feeling anymore," captioned Katrina.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Woke up like this?
The actress first shared a beautiful pic of hers sleeping in bed and later shared the above image. She captioned both pics as, "This is me in the morning... #iwokeuplikethis...(or maybe...)
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
When finally SUNDAY is here!
"Finally a Sunday in beddddddddddd," captioned Katrina.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
When you finally go on a vacation...!
How many of you relate to this snap? I guess we all do!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Gymfie
When you work hard, flaunt it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Staying in touch with your friends during the quarantine
This is our story too, right?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment