8 Times Katrina Kaif shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her mesmerising natural skin; Check Photos
Katrina Kaif's glamorous looks never fail to turn heads. However, her no makeup looks also always grab attention. Katrina is one celebrity who keeps sharing her no makeup snaps on social media all the time. Speaking of that, here are her zero makeup selfies.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: April 30, 2020 05:02 pm
Katrina Kaif's no makeup looks
Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The stunning actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Katrina kick-started her acting career in 2003 by making her debut opposite Gulshan Grover in Boom. The movie failed miserably at the box office. Despite facing many rejections, Katrina has made it on her own and earned success. The stunning actress has come a long way. Katrina Kaif who enjoys a great fan following on social media has been a part of many films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tiger Tha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Baar Baar Dekho, Thugs of Hindostan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jagga Jasoos, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and more. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. Her performance was loved by many as she was seen in a different avatar. Up next, many are waiting for her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi in which she stars opposite Akshay Kumar. Apart from her acting and upcoming projects, her stylish looks also often create a huge buzz among her fans. She is known to be one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. There are many who look up to the star as she has an impeccable sense of style. The gorgeous diva's airport looks or red carpet, and her gym looks are always the talk of the town. The stunning actress' glamorous looks never fail to turn heads. However, her no makeup looks also always grab attention. Katrina is one celebrity who keeps sharing her no makeup, no filter snaps on social media all the time. Every snap of the diva is a treat to her fans. The Bharat actress is also always praised for flaunting her natural beauty and inspiring others to flaunt their flawless skin as well. During the ongoing lockdown, Katrina shared many photos and videos on her Instagram. In some of her social media posts, Katrina can be seen rocking the no makeup look like a pro. Speaking of that, here are no makeup photos of the diva that you should not miss.
Pretty sans makeup
The beautiful actress captioned this snap as, "Sunny days on the high line New York." In this selfie, Katrina can be seen flaunting her flawless skin. The actress takes good care of her skin.
Beautiful as always
The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this selfie. In her interview with Vogue, Katrina Kaif revealed that she ensures to use a good moisturiser. Before stepping out of the house, Katrina also applies a good sunscreen as it protects the skin from the sun.
Selfie on point
How beautiful does she look in this pic sans makeup! Also, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle who will be making her debut in Bollywood soon can be seen nailing the no makeup look like a pro. For the uninitiated, Isabelle will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in Kwatha. She will also be sharing screen space opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance.
Sisters are the best
Here's another selfie of the duo in which the sisters can be seen rocking the no makeup look like a pro.
Flaunting her flawless natural beauty
The stunning actress ensures to remove her makeup when she's at home.
Selfie goals
In an interview with Vogue, when asked the actress how does she relax her skin at night, Katrina said that she moisturises her skin well. Also, the actress believes drinking water does the right trick.
Picture perfect
The actress and her sister Isabelle look pretty sans makeup in this snap.
Gorgeous and how!
As mentioned earlier, many fans and followers of the actress always praise her for being her real self and posting no makeup photos on her Instagram.
Sans makeup
Katrina shared this snap and captioned it as, "Winter is coming. #sundayfunday #awesomethreesome." The actress looks beautiful sans makeup.
