8 Times Katrina Kaif shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her mesmerising natural skin; Check Photos

Katrina Kaif's no makeup looks

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The stunning actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Katrina kick-started her acting career in 2003 by making her debut opposite Gulshan Grover in Boom. The movie failed miserably at the box office. Despite facing many rejections, Katrina has made it on her own and earned success. The stunning actress has come a long way. Katrina Kaif who enjoys a great fan following on social media has been a part of many films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tiger Tha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Baar Baar Dekho, Thugs of Hindostan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jagga Jasoos, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and more. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. Her performance was loved by many as she was seen in a different avatar. Up next, many are waiting for her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi in which she stars opposite Akshay Kumar. Apart from her acting and upcoming projects, her stylish looks also often create a huge buzz among her fans. She is known to be one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. There are many who look up to the star as she has an impeccable sense of style. The gorgeous diva's airport looks or red carpet, and her gym looks are always the talk of the town. The stunning actress' glamorous looks never fail to turn heads. However, her no makeup looks also always grab attention. Katrina is one celebrity who keeps sharing her no makeup, no filter snaps on social media all the time. Every snap of the diva is a treat to her fans. The Bharat actress is also always praised for flaunting her natural beauty and inspiring others to flaunt their flawless skin as well. During the ongoing lockdown, Katrina shared many photos and videos on her Instagram. In some of her social media posts, Katrina can be seen rocking the no makeup look like a pro. Speaking of that, here are no makeup photos of the diva that you should not miss.

