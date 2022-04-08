Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding, here’s what Katrina Kaif, Sonam, Patralekhaa wore on their big day

1 / 6

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, and Patralekhaa's bridal looks

The wedding season in Bollywood is not over yet and we are not complaining. After dating each other for several years, and after continuous speculations and rumours about their wedding, the couple is finally gearing up to tie the knot next week. The couple has been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding plans. It was Pinkvilla who exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will kick in from the 13th of April, and that they will get married on the wee hours of 16th April between 2 am to 4 am. As per our source, following a Punjabi tradition, the duo will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night, which means on the 16th early morning. Fans can hardly wait to see Alia in her Dulhan avatar on the big day. Alia had finalized her Sabyasachi bridal lehenga in 2019 itself, But, as per our reliable source, a celebrity designer is now reworking bride-to-be Alia Bhatt's lehenga. Ahead of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, let us look at what other beautiful brides of B’Town, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, and Patralekhaa wore on their special days.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram/ Joseph Radhik/ Errikos Andreau