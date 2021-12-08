Ahead of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding, here are 5 BTown couples who got married in 2021

The wedding of Bollywood celebrities is certainly a grand affair that screams opulence with festivities lasting for days and having prominent personalities from the B-Town making their appearance. All eyes are currently focused on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who are set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. It is hard to keep calm as the couple is all set to exchange the vows at Six Senses Fort, Barwara. Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's hush-hush wedding, here's a spherical of 5 celebrity weddings that stole our hearts.
The most recent celebrity wedding was of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who amused their fans with their stunning wedding pictures. For their big day, the lovebirds opted for Sabyasachi outfits.
Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood love Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The couple got hitched in the presence of close family and friends in Alibaug.
Shattering away the stereotypes, Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. The wedding pictures of the two are indeed straight out of a dreamy fairytale wedding and are sure to touch your hearts.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar surprised their fans with a social media post, announcing their wedding. The couple took nuptial vows on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. While Yami made an outstanding bride in red while our dashing groom Aditya donned a classic ivory sherwani.
Actress Angira Dhar and director Anand Tiwari tied the knot in secrecy in April 2021. Angira looked gorgeous in red on her big day while Anand complemented her in a cream sherwani.
