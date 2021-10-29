Ahead of Vicky, Katrina & Ranbir, Alia's December wedding, here are 5 B Town couples who married in December

1 / 5

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Winter is always a pleasant season and many people love this season. Well, winter is also that season when most of the people wish to get married in and that includes our Bollywood celebrities as well. All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif after reports of both these couple tying knot in December this year has surface on the internet. Well, if this news is true or not only time will tell but for now we are going to list down all the names of the Bollywood celebrity couples who have had a winter wedding and tied the knot in December. The first in this list has to be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose wedding pictures and videos even today manages to give dreamy fairytale vibes. They tied the knot on December 11 in Tuscany and today are proud parents of a daughter.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma/Instagram