Ahead of Vicky, Katrina & Ranbir, Alia's December wedding, here are 5 B Town couples who married in December

Winter is always a pleasant season and many people love this season. Well, winter is also that season when most of the people wish to get married in and that includes our Bollywood celebrities as well. All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif after reports of both these couple tying knot in December this year has surface on the internet. Well, if this news is true or not only time will tell but for now we are going to list down all the names of the Bollywood celebrity couples who have had a winter wedding and tied the knot in December.
The first in this list has to be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose wedding pictures and videos even today manages to give dreamy fairytale vibes. They tied the knot on December 11 in Tuscany and today are proud parents of a daughter.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the perfect example of when East meets West. Our Desi girl found her Videsi munda and both of them tied the knot on December 1 in India, Jodhpur. Their wedding was a mix of Indian and western culture and indeed the celebration took everyone's breath away.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur tied the knot in a private affair in Mumbai on December 14. It was a traditional Tamil wedding with the complete rites and rituals. This was preceded by a Punjabi-style sangeet on December 11. And then the happy couple moved into their posh 14 crores suburban house.
Television's popular comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12. The wedding was attended by many of Kapil’s close friends from the television industry. Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti among others attended the wedding.
Sharmila Tagore was one of the prettiest actresses of Bollywood of her times. Many men wanted to marry her but the one lucky man whom Sharmila too fell for was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Although, they faced a lot of rejection from both the families but ultimately got married on December 24.
