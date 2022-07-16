Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: Birthday girl Katrina Kaif’s pics with her BFFs

Katrina Kaif – the name doesn’t need an introduction. She has been one of the most talked about and successful actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. From making her debut with Boom to being a role model for being a torchbearer for action films for actresses and proving her versatility with every role she plays; Katrina has certainly come a long way in her career. Give her a role and rest assured that she will give it her best shot.
Apart from her professional life, Katrina also tends to make headlines for her personal life as well. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, is known for her amazing equations with her colleagues. In fact, Katrina has even made some strong friendships in tinselvile during her journey and while she is quite active on social media, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress often treats fans with pics with her BFFs. So, on Katrina’s 39th birthday, here’s a look at some of her pics with her BFFs.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Akshay and Katrina share a great on and off-screen bond. In fact, they have given us several successful movies like Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome etc.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif instagram
Katrina and Karan Johar share a close bond and make sure to spend time together as and when possible.
The Baar Baar Dekho actress has often spoken about her close equation with Alia. In fact, in his pic, Katrina was seen holding Alia close to her as they posed together for a perfect Christmas pic.
Ali has certainly been among Katrina’s favourite directors list and they are often seen having fun on the sets and during their leisure time.
Can we ever get enough of Salman and Katrina’s bond? Be it onscreen or off-screen, it is always a treat to watch them together.
This throwback pic of Katrina and Anushka is proof that their friendship has stood the test of time.
This pic had Katrina posing happily with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their Holi celebrations. Interestingly, Katrina and Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Jee Le Zaraa.
Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram
Who isn’t aware of Arjun and Varun’s love-hate relationship with Katrina Kaif? The two actors, who once had the ‘I hate Katrina’ club, now share a great equation with the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress.