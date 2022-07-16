Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: Birthday girl Katrina Kaif’s pics with her BFFs

1 / 9

Katrina Kaif pics with BFFs

Katrina Kaif – the name doesn’t need an introduction. She has been one of the most talked about and successful actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. From making her debut with Boom to being a role model for being a torchbearer for action films for actresses and proving her versatility with every role she plays; Katrina has certainly come a long way in her career. Give her a role and rest assured that she will give it her best shot. Apart from her professional life, Katrina also tends to make headlines for her personal life as well. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, is known for her amazing equations with her colleagues. In fact, Katrina has even made some strong friendships in tinselvile during her journey and while she is quite active on social media, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress often treats fans with pics with her BFFs. So, on Katrina’s 39th birthday, here’s a look at some of her pics with her BFFs.

Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram