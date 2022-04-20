Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; 5 actresses who wore customised 'Kaleeras' at their wedding

1 / 6

Celebs who wore customised 'Kaleeras' at their wedding

Everybody dreams to look their best on their wedding day and our Bollywood celebrities are no different. From pre-wedding rituals to their outfits, they carefully plan each and every detail with their teams. In the past few years, many actors have tied the knot including Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and every small detail of their wedding surfaced online. From Anushka Sharma setting a trend in a pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee's lehenga to Sonam Kapoor breaking the stereotype in a white lehenga to Alia Bhatt donning a no-makeup look on her big day, the celebrity brides impressed millions and millions of hearts. While their designer outfits often grabbed everyone’s attention, it was their custom-made kaleeras that stole the limelight. While some had messages written on them others featured their lucky numbers on kaleeras. For those unaware, Kaleeras is a dainty accessory that is worn by a Punjabi bride along with the bangles. But nowadays, all the brides love to accessorize their outfits by wearing personalized kaleeras. Here are five celebrities who inspired fans with their beautiful customised kaleeras.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds