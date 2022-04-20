Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; 5 actresses who wore customised 'Kaleeras' at their wedding

Everybody dreams to look their best on their wedding day and our Bollywood celebrities are no different. From pre-wedding rituals to their outfits, they carefully plan each and every detail with their teams. In the past few years, many actors have tied the knot including Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and every small detail of their wedding surfaced online. From Anushka Sharma setting a trend in a pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee's lehenga to Sonam Kapoor breaking the stereotype in a white lehenga to Alia Bhatt donning a no-makeup look on her big day, the celebrity brides impressed millions and millions of hearts. While their designer outfits often grabbed everyone’s attention, it was their custom-made kaleeras that stole the limelight. While some had messages written on them others featured their lucky numbers on kaleeras. For those unaware, Kaleeras is a dainty accessory that is worn by a Punjabi bride along with the bangles. But nowadays, all the brides love to accessorize their outfits by wearing personalized kaleeras. Here are five celebrities who inspired fans with their beautiful customised kaleeras.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds
Katrina Kaif had tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. She had opted for a Sabyasachi lehenga and her kaleeras accentuated her look. Her kaleeras featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from the bride herself.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif/ Joseph Radhik
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018 in Italy. Deepika's bridal look was well-thought of. It was her jhoomar style kaleeras that added more glam to her outfit.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone, Errikos Andreou
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal kept her bridal look subtle with minimal jewellery and makeup. She had custom-designed the star-dust kaleeras in dome shape which brought charm to her overall look.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan/ Stories by Joseph Radhik
Her peacock-shaped kaleeras grabbed all the eyeballs. Entire Bollywood had graced Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Anand Ahuja.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram/ Anand Rathi
The recent bride, Alia Bhatt’s pictures left the internet in a tizzy. From her big diamond to her kaleeras everything was dreamy. The actress’ unique birds' trinkets kaleeras featured Ranbir Kapoor’s luck number 8 charm.
