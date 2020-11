1 / 11

Katrina Kaif and her love for satin outfits

Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture with her mom and the internet couldn't get enough of it. Fans complimented the actress on how adorable she looked as a kid and how they now know where she gets her good looks from." “My most favourite memory of my childhood was always dancing with my mother . To the strongest woman I know ..... what would the world be without you ..." shared Katrina. Katrina Kaif surprised her fans with the announcement of her next project in the most interesting way. Katrina, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot that will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. Katrina Kaif's social media is providing her fans an insight into her daily life in this lockdown. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a non-filmy background. The actress has made it on her own in Bollywood. Katrina broke the internet when she debuted on Instagram. During the lockdown period, the actress shared fitness videos for her fans to practice indoors and stay fit. As we know that Katrina is known for her elegant style, with more than a decade in Bollywood we have seen her style evolve throughout the years. Today we have these satin outfits of the diva we absolutely loved. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani