All the times Katrina Kaif stepped out sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

Katrina Kaif's zero makeup looks deserve all your attention

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. Recently, Katrina Kaif has also come out with her beauty line. The actress is also one hell of a stunner and leaves the audience mesmerised with her impeccable beauty. She looks glamorous with flawless skin with or without any makeup. Stars have a packed schedule and often miss out on time to look after themselves. However, Kat makes sure she takes out time from her schedule to take good care of her skin. She sticks to a strict beauty regime. The prime reason for her radiant skin is proper moisturisation to protect it from dryness. She never does her makeup without proper moisturisation. Before hitting the bed, Katrina always removes her makeup properly. Kaif never forgets to keep herself hydrated by having at least 7-9 glasses of water along with green tea every day. Water helps to remove toxins from our body and skin. Katrina doesn’t like to have too much makeup and also stays away from the foundation as much as possible. She always carries a lip balm and sunscreen with her to protect her skin from the harshness of sun rays, dirt and dust. Speaking of which, take a look at the times she stepped out without makeup and proved she is a flawless beauty!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani