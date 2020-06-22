Advertisement
All the times Katrina Kaif stepped out sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

All the times Katrina Kaif stepped out sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

Katrina Kaif is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. Her beauty is widely popular. Check out times she stepped out in a no-makeup look and floored her fans with her beauty.
11367 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 01:51 pm
  • 1 / 16
    Katrina Kaif's zero makeup looks deserve all your attention

    Katrina Kaif's zero makeup looks deserve all your attention

    Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. Recently, Katrina Kaif has also come out with her beauty line. The actress is also one hell of a stunner and leaves the audience mesmerised with her impeccable beauty. She looks glamorous with flawless skin with or without any makeup. Stars have a packed schedule and often miss out on time to look after themselves. However, Kat makes sure she takes out time from her schedule to take good care of her skin. She sticks to a strict beauty regime. The prime reason for her radiant skin is proper moisturisation to protect it from dryness. She never does her makeup without proper moisturisation. Before hitting the bed, Katrina always removes her makeup properly. Kaif never forgets to keep herself hydrated by having at least 7-9 glasses of water along with green tea every day. Water helps to remove toxins from our body and skin. Katrina doesn’t like to have too much makeup and also stays away from the foundation as much as possible. She always carries a lip balm and sunscreen with her to protect her skin from the harshness of sun rays, dirt and dust. Speaking of which, take a look at the times she stepped out without makeup and proved she is a flawless beauty!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 16
    The perfect look

    The perfect look

    An all-black look with a ponytail and sans makeup look suits her well and here's proof!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 16
    Candid click

    Candid click

    She's an evergreen beauty.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 16
    That smile will win your heart

    That smile will win your heart

    Katrina surely deserves brownie points for the best smile ever!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 16
    Airport look on point

    Airport look on point

    Tiger Zinda Hai star's airport style is worth taking note of.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 16
    The cute geeky look

    The cute geeky look

    The actress looks super cute in this geeky zero makeup look and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 16
    Important discussions with the trainer

    Important discussions with the trainer

    Katrina snapped in between her important discussions with the trainer.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 16
    Nailing the zero makeup look

    Nailing the zero makeup look

    She is effortlessly gorgeous in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 16
    White casuals

    White casuals

    The actress opted for a white dress and paired it with white sneakers, but she decided to do away with any makeup and left her hair open.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 16
    Beautiful as ever

    Beautiful as ever

    Katrina looks stunning as she flashes her beautiful smile for the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 16
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    We love this click!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 16
    The star looks gorgeous in those curls

    The star looks gorgeous in those curls

    She carries off those curls with so much elegance.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 13 / 16
    Major missing

    Major missing

    Fans majorly miss spotting Katrina on her casual outings.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 14 / 16
    Check out those pair of shades

    Check out those pair of shades

    Isn't she absolutely gorgeous?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 15 / 16
    Acing that look

    Acing that look

    Katrina opted for an unconventional airport look as she chose a pair of baggy pants with a white shirt and a printed shrug.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 16 / 16
    What a stunner!

    What a stunner!

    Raajneeti star sure knows to slay effortlessly and this pic shows how!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

