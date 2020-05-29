Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's picture perfect moments give an insight into their terrific bond; See Photos

1 / 13

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's best moments together

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's friendship is highly underrated. The actresses first bonded when they worked together in Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2011. The duo worked together years after in Zero, again with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. Their promotional interviews were a riot of laughter to watch as their terrific bond is highly adored by their fans. They made an appearance together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan a couple of years back and their camaraderie was unmissable! From being the friends who barely text yet maintain that bond to knowing each other's 'anti-social' phases, their episode was a true delight for all the fans. One on such occasion, Anushka Sharma got candid about killing catfights and revealed Katrina is her favourite. She said, "As an actress, we need to kill those cat-fight things. I called Kangana Ranaut when I watched 'Queen', I called Deepika Padukone after 'Cocktail'. I was like more than excited about it. She further added, "Katrina is my favourite co-star because I had such a good relationship with her. She is a real person and not pretentious. I had a great time working with her (in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'). I know she feels happy for me," she said. On that note, check out their amazing photos together that display their amazing bond.

Photo Credit : Instagram