Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's picture perfect moments give an insight into their terrific bond; See Photos
Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif share an amazing bond and had proved to be a hilarious duo when they made their appearance together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Take a look at some of their most amazing snaps together which set BFF goals.
Ekta Varma
Updated: May 29, 2020 08:10 pm
Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's best moments together
Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's friendship is highly underrated. The actresses first bonded when they worked together in Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2011. The duo worked together years after in Zero, again with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. Their promotional interviews were a riot of laughter to watch as their terrific bond is highly adored by their fans. They made an appearance together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan a couple of years back and their camaraderie was unmissable! From being the friends who barely text yet maintain that bond to knowing each other's 'anti-social' phases, their episode was a true delight for all the fans. One on such occasion, Anushka Sharma got candid about killing catfights and revealed Katrina is her favourite. She said, "As an actress, we need to kill those cat-fight things. I called Kangana Ranaut when I watched 'Queen', I called Deepika Padukone after 'Cocktail'. I was like more than excited about it. She further added, "Katrina is my favourite co-star because I had such a good relationship with her. She is a real person and not pretentious. I had a great time working with her (in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'). I know she feels happy for me," she said. On that note, check out their amazing photos together that display their amazing bond.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Candid click
We wonder what were the Zero co-stars up to in this awesome candid click.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Cuteness personified
The divas are too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Style game on point
When Anushka and Katrina were at their stylish best as they struck a pose amid their movie promotions on a reality show.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Friendship goals
Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka & Katrina's bond is truly one a kind and rare to find.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sharing the best moments
Anushka captioned this pic as, "Laugh and Shine. @katrinakaif"
Photo Credit : Instagram
When they painted the Koffee couch pink and red
Their Koffee With Karan episode was beyond hilarious!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Throwback memories
The duo has been laughing together since forever! Here's to many more years of their friendship!
Photo Credit : Instagram
How adorable are they!
While Katrina extended her warmest wishes for Diwali, Anushka is pretty clear about her priorities.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Engrossed in the most important discussions
That would be us after quarantine catching up on all the gossip post lockdown!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Relatable much?
When you and your BFF hate the same person!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Anushka Sharma is such a mood in this snap
Katrina is that BFF who exactly knows when Anushka is done with her 'being social' phase and needs to go back to her pyjamas time!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Best friends at a social gathering together
Anushka and Katrina make the best duo ever! Isn't it?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
