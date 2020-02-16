Home
Best of the Week: Katrina Kaif in a white dress, Scarlett Johansson at Oscars 2020 to Love Aaj Kal promotions

Check out these best photos of the celebrities this week. From Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan. Check out the photos right here.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: February 16, 2020 10:15 am
  • 1 / 6
    Check out the best photos of the week

    Check out the best photos of the week

    This week saw a couple of important events in the world of entertainment from Oscars to Filmfare awards, cinema lovers couldn't get enough. We saw the dynamic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan promote their movie Love Aaj Kal in full swing. Kartik lifting Sara Ali Khan during the promotions of the movie won hearts all over the nation. Not only Sara and Kartik but Katrina Kaif also stole our hearts at a beauty event in the city where she was spotted wearing a white dress. The off-shoulder dress featured frill detailing at the neckline, waist, and hemline. It also featured sheer sleeves that pinched in at the wrist. The upper portion of the dress had reinforcements on the bust and white button detailing. Today check out these other celebrities who made it to the best pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty

  • 2 / 6
    Most liked picture of the week

    Most shared picture of the week

    Kartik Aaryan trying to console an angry Sara Ali Khan becomes our viewers favourite picture of the week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Best dressed celebrity

    Best dressed celebrity

    Katrina Kaif opted for a pristine white ankle length dress. The off shoulder dress featured frill detailing at the neckline, waist and hemline. It also featured sheer sleeves which pinched in at the wrist. The upper portion of the dress had reinforcements on the bust and white button detailing. Furthermore, the dress cascaded in a sheer, straight silhouette. The Bharat star completed her look with a pair of white open-toe sandals and golden hoops. As always for her glam, Katrina wore a thin base layer, filled in her ebony coloured brows and wore ample blush on her cheekbones. She opted for highlighting her most exquisite feature, her eyes. She curled her voluminous eyelashes and added a touch of kohl. For her lips she went for a gorgeous pink hue. She parted her black locks and let them down in soft curls.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Most liked picture

    Most liked picture

    The Black Widow actress made a stunning statement at the Oscars in a custom metallic gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her gorgeous gown featured a pigeon corset with metallic string drapes covering all the right places. The metallic wonder then fell perfectly accentuating her curvy frame while transcending into a long train.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 5 / 6
    Celebrity Couple of the week

    Celebrity Couple of the week

    Back with a bang are our favourites Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their mysterious vacation. We caught glimpses of "his and her" diaries on Deepika's instagram.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Star kid of the week

    Star kid of the week

    The nation's favourite starkid enjoys a bumpy ride on his Abba, Saif Ali Khan's shoulder.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

