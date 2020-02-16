Best of the Week: Katrina Kaif in a white dress, Scarlett Johansson at Oscars 2020 to Love Aaj Kal promotions

1 / 6

Check out the best photos of the week

This week saw a couple of important events in the world of entertainment from Oscars to Filmfare awards, cinema lovers couldn't get enough. We saw the dynamic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan promote their movie Love Aaj Kal in full swing. Kartik lifting Sara Ali Khan during the promotions of the movie won hearts all over the nation. Not only Sara and Kartik but Katrina Kaif also stole our hearts at a beauty event in the city where she was spotted wearing a white dress. The off-shoulder dress featured frill detailing at the neckline, waist, and hemline. It also featured sheer sleeves that pinched in at the wrist. The upper portion of the dress had reinforcements on the bust and white button detailing. Today check out these other celebrities who made it to the best pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty