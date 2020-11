1 / 6

Take a look at the best photos of the week

Diwali is finally here! We cannot help but miss the lavish parties thrown by some of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood with the whole of Bollywood attending the festivities with full pomp and show. Despite the unlocking of lockdown, celebrities have been cautious of their public appearances and have been following the needed precautory measure. From reality shows to promotional activities, B Town has left no stones unturned to be safer amidst the pandemic. Coming back to Diwali, though most of the celebrities are keeping their celebration low key this year with a get together of only their closest group of friends or family, Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chatirvedi hosted a party at his home for his industry friends. Among the attendees were his co stars Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone & Ishaan Khatter. The actor was recently back from Goa after shooting for his next opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. In the lockdown, Siddhant also surprised his fans with the revelation of his next project called Phone Bhoot co starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan. Talking about Katrina Kaif, who has been dropping thirst traps on social media with her work plus vacation snaps from Maldives seems to be growing more beautiful with every passing day. Today take a look at some of the best celebrity snaps this week.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani