Best photos of the week

The first week of March was quite eventful for Bollywood. One of the most talked-about events currently is a pre-Holi bash attended by international and Bollywood celebs like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal among others. The other things that caught our attention at this event was Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dance to Vicky fixing Katrina's hair. Katrina turned out to be the best-dressed celeb of the week too with her Sabyasachi lehenga which she donned for the promotions of her upcoming movie at a reality show. Internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan debut his debut on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram with an adorable picture. Have a look at these best pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ Viral Bhayani