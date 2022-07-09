Dancing with father-in-law to Holi celebration: Katrina Kaif’s pics with her in-laws is about love & happiness

1 / 6

Katrina Kaif’s pics with her in-laws

Katrina Kaif is an actress who enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Boom, has been a part of several popular movies and had carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess and flawless beauty. Katrina has won hearts with her hard work and the way she got into the skin of the character. It has always been a treat to watch her onscreen and Katrina often tries to present something new to her audience. Interestingly, Katrina has also been creating a massive buzz about her personal life. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a grand ceremony on December 9 last year in Rajasthan. It was a dream-like wedding and their pics continue to leave us in awe. And as Katrina and Vicky have completed seven months of togetherness, they are often seen sharing mushy pics from their love filled moments. Besides, they have also shared glimpses of Katrina’s cute moments with her in-laws (father-in-law Sham Kaushal, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal) which are all about love and happiness. Here’s a look at Katrina’s pics with her in-laws:

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif instagram