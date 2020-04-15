/
/
/
Did you know Katrina Kaif is taller than Salman Khan? Find out more about the height of B town stars
Did you know Katrina Kaif is taller than Salman Khan? Find out more about the height of B town stars
Tall, dark and handsome! Usually this is what we look for in an attractive person. However, did you know the height of B-Town stars who make you go weak in the knees with their charming looks? Find out more about the height of your favourite B-Town actors!
Written By
Ekta Varma
362 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 15, 2020 03:21 pm
1 / 19
B-Town actors and their heights
Bollywood stars enjoy a huge and loyal fan following. From their versatility to looks, modest nature to their wit and sense of humour, they bowl over their fans with these traits and how! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other innumerable stars have often expressed their gratitude to the fans for the immense love and craze they show towards them. However, a trait that is often looked for in a star is their height. Actors have often expressed how they have faced rejections at auditions or looked down upon due to their heights which is an absolutely weird fact. For instance,back in his struggling days, legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan was rejected by filmmakers citing his tall stature as the sole reason for his rejection. Over the years, this turned out to be one of the most appealing things about him and made girls swoon over him! Similarly, James McAvoy revealed he's been turned down for a number of movie roles because of his height. The "X-Men" and "Split" actor, who is 5'7", told The Telegraph, “As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I’m too short for a role." Not only the film industry, but these differences take place in the TV industry as well. One of the most popular and well-known actresses in the TV industry, Karishma Tanna once mentioned in an interview with Rediff.com, "I was either rejected for my height or for being a television face". This is quite common in the industry. Nevertheless, most of our biggest superstars and actors have proved that all it takes to be a star is versatility, talent and hard work. Of course, apart from their naturally charming features! So find out what are the heights of your favourite Bollywood stars!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 19
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan's height is around 1.69 m or 5'7".
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 19
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is the apt example of 'a little box of explosion' as she is filled with talent! The Raazi star's height is 1.55 m or approximately 5'2".
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 19
Salman Khan
The 'Bhai-Jaan' of B-Town is apparently 5 feet 8 inches.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 19
Katrina Kaif
The diva is one hell of a stunner and her amazing height adds to that. The actress is 174 cm or around 5 ft 8 inches in height!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 19
Vicky Kaushal
Nation's latest man-crush and URI: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal is approximately 6'2".
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 19
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone enjoys a huge fan following and many of her fans are extremely fond of her terrific height which adds to her aura. The actress is around 5' 9 inches!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 19
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's height is approximately 6 feet or 180 cm!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 19
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The diva is 5'4" approximately.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 19
Aamir Khan
Mr. Perfectionist is 5’5” (165 cm).
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
11 / 19
Varun Dhawan
The Coolie No.1 star is 1.69 m tall which is around 5 ft 7 inches!
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 19
Aditya Roy Kapur
With a height of 1.88 m or 6'2", Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur never fails to make girls fall head over heels in love with him with his dashing good looks!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
13 / 19
Sidharth Malhotra
The epitome of charming and handsome, Sidharth Malhotra is around 6'1" and can definitely win you over with his gawk-worthy features.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
14 / 19
Anushka Sharma
She rules millions of hearts and there is no denying that. Anushka Sharma is 5'9" and also has a great sense of humour which clicks instantly with her fans and makes her super relatable!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
15 / 19
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Without heels, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is approximately 5'7".
Photo Credit : Getty Images
16 / 19
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is around 5'7" too and looks incredibly beautiful no matter what!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
17 / 19
Kartik Aaryan
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame is ruling the hearts of over millions of girls out there! He is approximately 5'10" and will leave you in awe for sure.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
18 / 19
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is always brimming with energy and is a one-of-a-kind entertainer that Bollywood has ever seen. At 5 feet 10 inches, he is everyone's favourite!
Photo Credit : APH Images
19 / 19
Disha Patani
She stands tall at a height of 5 feet 7 inches and makes everyone's hearts skip a beat with her beauty.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment