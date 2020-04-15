Did you know Katrina Kaif is taller than Salman Khan? Find out more about the height of B town stars

1 / 19

B-Town actors and their heights

Bollywood stars enjoy a huge and loyal fan following. From their versatility to looks, modest nature to their wit and sense of humour, they bowl over their fans with these traits and how! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other innumerable stars have often expressed their gratitude to the fans for the immense love and craze they show towards them. However, a trait that is often looked for in a star is their height. Actors have often expressed how they have faced rejections at auditions or looked down upon due to their heights which is an absolutely weird fact. For instance,back in his struggling days, legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan was rejected by filmmakers citing his tall stature as the sole reason for his rejection. Over the years, this turned out to be one of the most appealing things about him and made girls swoon over him! Similarly, James McAvoy revealed he's been turned down for a number of movie roles because of his height. The "X-Men" and "Split" actor, who is 5'7", told The Telegraph, “As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I’m too short for a role." Not only the film industry, but these differences take place in the TV industry as well. One of the most popular and well-known actresses in the TV industry, Karishma Tanna once mentioned in an interview with Rediff.com, "I was either rejected for my height or for being a television face". This is quite common in the industry. Nevertheless, most of our biggest superstars and actors have proved that all it takes to be a star is versatility, talent and hard work. Of course, apart from their naturally charming features! So find out what are the heights of your favourite Bollywood stars!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani