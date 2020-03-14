/
/
/
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Katrina, Malaika to Alia, Kriti, Find out which celebs wore similar outfits
Celebrities never miss a chance to make heads turn with their stylish appearances and most importantly, stand out from others. Today, we bring to you a list of celebs who sported similar outfits this week.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
724 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 14, 2020 02:17 pm
Fashion Wars of the Week
Celebrities never miss a chance to make heads turn with their stylish appearances and most importantly, stand out from others. Be it gracing a promotional event or red carpet, stars make sure to set major fashion goals for everybody. Over the years, we have seen many instances where a celebrity donned an outfit that has already been worn by another celebrity. If not the same, we have seen the celebrities sport eerily similar outfits. This week featured on our list, we have some of the big celebs from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. First, we have Katrina Kaif and Malaika. Both are known for their individual style. As always, Malaika's recent gym look turned heads. However, it also reminded us of Katrina who wore the same outfit in the past. While we think they both nailed it, who is your pick? Apart from these two B-town divas, check out other celebs who are featured in our list and let us know who is your favourite in the comments section below.
Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon
Alia recently attended the screening of her BFF starrer Guilty. She donned a lavender dress which reminded us of Kriti Sanon. Who is your pick?
Beyonce and Kylie Jenner
Beyonce is a style icon and we have enough proof of the same. A year ago, she donned a catsuit from Marine Serre and gave major fashion goals. Recently, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner donned the same catsuit and grabbed our attention. Who do you think nailed it?
Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid
When it comes to style, Duchess of Sussex and supermodel Gigi Hadid are both stunners. Recently, Meghan opted for emerald green number by Emilia Wickstead which had a matching side-swept cape. It reminded us of Gigi who opted for a blue jumpsuit which also included a similar side-swept cape.
Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio
Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky sense of style. Last night, Ranveer attended an event in the city. Undoubtedly, he looked dapper in a black formal shirt and pants which he paired with a blazer by Versace. His blazer reminded us of Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio who wore Versace pantsuit last year.
