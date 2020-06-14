Advertisement
Here's a sneak peek into Katrina Kaif's aesthetically pleasing abode in Mumbai

Here's a sneak peek into Katrina Kaif's aesthetically pleasing abode in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful and top stars in Bollywood. Here's a sneak peek into her home that will give you major décor ideas!
June 14, 2020
  • 1 / 12
    Inside Katrina Kaif's amazing Mumbai home

    Inside Katrina Kaif's amazing Mumbai home

    Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. She is often spotted without makeup as she flaunts her radiant skin. Talking about her flawless skin, the actress revealed the secrets behind her flawless skin in an interview and said, "I’m not sure if you could call it a ‘diet’ but I do try and eat right… I mean eating the right foods, in the right quantities, at the right time. If you follow this mantra, you’re sure to be not just in better shape but also feel much healthier from within." When asked about tips to maintain it religiously, the actress said, "The only [beauty rule] I adhere to religiously is ‘take off your makeup’ before you hit the bed. It helps tremendously! I use a face wash by Mene & Moy which has two per cent salicylic acid and Lancôme Cleansing Milk for the face and eyes." Katrina Kaif's home is a cosy, inviting apartment with a bohemian aesthetic that screams personality. Exposed brick walls, stripped-down wood accents and eclectic décor elements give the entire house a modern, stylish and lived-in feel. Photographs and videos shared by Katrina and her sister Isabelle on social media give us glimpses overflowing bookshelves, spiral staircases leading to interesting spaces, and a sunny living room filled with colourful wall art and vibrant throws. Browse through these photographs and videos to get a sneak-peak into the actor's stunning home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    A glimpse into her kitchen

    A glimpse into her kitchen

    When Isabelle and Katrina took cooking lessons in lockdown!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Aesthetic interiors

    Aesthetic interiors

    The brown-toned interiors enhanced with wooden elements and distressed wooden shelves & frames immediately create a restful environment. Check out her trophies and a large collection of books—it’s a delight to see that the Bollywood diva is a bookworm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    The gorgeous Kaif sister, Isabelle

    The gorgeous Kaif sister, Isabelle

    This is one of the best corners in Kat's living room for a perfect shot!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    The goofy side of Katrina unleashed

    The goofy side of Katrina unleashed

    What makes Katrina Kaif's apartment so unique is its boho, 'anything goes' aesthetic. The actor has a bit of an eccentric side, which comes through via all the prints and patterns that come together in her living space.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Her heart-warming smile will melt your heart

    Her heart-warming smile will melt your heart

    Although the beautiful art on her wall deserves all your attention, her smile steals the show!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Isabelle striking a pose for the camera

    Isabelle striking a pose for the camera

    We cannot take our eyes off Isabelle. She will be soon making her debut on the silver screen!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Is this her favourite reading spot?

    Is this her favourite reading spot?

    Kaif's bathroom brings together her love for wooden accents with soothing shades of ivory, and one of its highlights is a prettily carved wooden clothes hook.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    We would love to be a fly on this wall

    We would love to be a fly on this wall

    Just a sneak peek into her amazing home. In this picture, you can see her posing with her manager's son as she slays her no-makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    The shades of yellow

    The shades of yellow

    Rarely does one think of having yellow walls at home, but Katrina does it with simplicity and elegance!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    The working from home spot

    The working from home spot

    Just like all of us, Kat also took to working from home at her cosy corner amid lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Team meetings

    Team meetings

    Katrina and her all-girl super team up for some important team meetings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

