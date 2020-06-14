Here's a sneak peek into Katrina Kaif's aesthetically pleasing abode in Mumbai

1 / 12

Inside Katrina Kaif's amazing Mumbai home

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. She is often spotted without makeup as she flaunts her radiant skin. Talking about her flawless skin, the actress revealed the secrets behind her flawless skin in an interview and said, "I’m not sure if you could call it a ‘diet’ but I do try and eat right… I mean eating the right foods, in the right quantities, at the right time. If you follow this mantra, you’re sure to be not just in better shape but also feel much healthier from within." When asked about tips to maintain it religiously, the actress said, "The only [beauty rule] I adhere to religiously is ‘take off your makeup’ before you hit the bed. It helps tremendously! I use a face wash by Mene & Moy which has two per cent salicylic acid and Lancôme Cleansing Milk for the face and eyes." Katrina Kaif's home is a cosy, inviting apartment with a bohemian aesthetic that screams personality. Exposed brick walls, stripped-down wood accents and eclectic décor elements give the entire house a modern, stylish and lived-in feel. Photographs and videos shared by Katrina and her sister Isabelle on social media give us glimpses overflowing bookshelves, spiral staircases leading to interesting spaces, and a sunny living room filled with colourful wall art and vibrant throws. Browse through these photographs and videos to get a sneak-peak into the actor's stunning home.

Photo Credit : Instagram