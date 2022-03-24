Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif: Celebs who pay insane amounts of rent

    Bollywood celebrities who are living on rent

    Till now, we have always been amazed by the plush apartments owned by several Bollywood celebrities. While there are celebs who invest huge amounts in properties at a time, there are also stars who prefer to rent an apartment while pursuing their acting careers. While it is understandable as to why a rising star would rent a house, several well-known celebs have rented accommodation for themselves in Mumbai. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif, here's a look at Bollywood celebs who are paying a hefty rent every month.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Madhuri Dixit

    Madhuri Dixit has rented a house in a high-rise building in Worli. The diva has reportedly taken the house on lease for which she pays Rs 12.5 lakh per month as rent.

    Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan

    Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is staying in a rented apartment in Juhu for which he pays Rs 8.25 lakh per month.

    Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    The Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline has leased out a luxury apartment of 5 BHK from Priyanka Chopra for which she pays a rent of Rs 6.78 lakh per month.

    Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

    The lovebirds have reportedly rented a luxurious apartment for 5 years on the eighth floor in Juhu's Rajmahal. They are reportedly paying Rs 8 lakh per month as rent.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Ranveer Singh

    As per the media reports, Ranveer had rented an apartment in Prabhadevi Towers. The star has rented the apartment for 3 years. For the first two years, he would have to shell out Rs 7.25 lakh per month and after that, a rent of Rs 7.97 would be charged.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram