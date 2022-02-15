Kareena Kapoor Khan to Salman Khan: Top 5 celebs who made heads turn today

Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in a stylish attire as she was papped outside Randhir Kapoor's house today. The entire Kapoor family got together to celebrate the veteran actor's birthday and as always Bebo made heads turn in her stylish avatar.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday gave out major desi girl vibes as she was papped outside Dharma office today. She had a file in her hand and we wonder if a film is on the cards?
Deepika Padukone made quite a statement at the airport today as she arrived back in town. The actress waved at the paps just like her character Shanti used to wave at her fans in Om Shanti Om.
Salman Khan was spotted at the airport today as he is all set to leave for the shoot of Tiger 3. The actor was wearing a red jacket over his black tee and black denim as she waved at the paps.
Katrina Kaif too was spotted at the airport today just before Salman Khan as she left for Tiger 3 shoot too. The actress wore black leather pants as she paired it with white sweater top.