/
/
/
Katrina Kaif: 10 Times the actress rocked her traditional looks in Sabyasachi's creations
Katrina Kaif: 10 Times the actress rocked her traditional looks in Sabyasachi's creations
Katrina Kaif is one of the most stylish actors in the country and today check out these phenomenal looks she sported in designer Sabyasachi's creations.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5140 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 15, 2020 08:15 am
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment