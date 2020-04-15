Katrina Kaif: 10 Times the actress rocked her traditional looks in Sabyasachi's creations

1 / 11

Check out these stunning outfits the actress donned of the iconic designer

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a background with no entertainment family background. The actress made it on her own in Bollywood. Raised in London, the actress faced a lot of criticism due to her pronunciation in Hindi and now she is every action director's lucky mascot. The actress has emerged as a talented dancer and recently as a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line, Kay Beauty. She is a true entertainer as well, ever since the quarantine started, the actress has been giving her fans tutorials for staying fit by sharing videos on her Instagram along with tips to save water during daily chores. Talking about her journey, the actress had once shared "Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively.” Katrina also added, “There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there". The actress shares a good bond with many of her costars and would upload pictures on her social media with an amazing caption every now and then to cherish her bond with them. She also gives us an insight into her personal life with those photos, some of which often reveal her exotic holiday breaks with her close friends and family. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship is doing rounds again as the two who recently attended a pre-Holi bash last month in Mumbai. Nick Jonas, who attended the same event with his wife-actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, posted a picture with Katrina Kaif and his wife. But what caught our attention was a video Nick posted of the event where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen standing close to each other and enjoying the Holi Party with their common friends. Another video that is going viral from the event is where Vicky is seen fixing Katrina Kaif's hair amidst the celebrations. Also, their absence from social media on the same days raised several rumours of them spending quarantine together. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, when asked about his dating rumours with the actress Vicky shared "I don’t feel there is any scope of clarifications in that. I will only like to say that you have to guard your personal life; sometimes I have been so open in my personal life because I can’t lie. If you speak one lie then you have to guard it, and in the bargain, you end up lying more." Her simple looks on her Insta grid garner the same attention as her red carpet looks, but her styled looks in Sabyasachi's designer wears are just classics. Today have a look at these iconic outfits the actress was seen sporting.

Photo Credit : Instagram