Katrina Kaif: 10 Times the actress rocked her traditional looks in Sabyasachi's creations

Katrina Kaif is one of the most stylish actors in the country and today check out these phenomenal looks she sported in designer Sabyasachi's creations.
5140 reads Mumbai Updated: April 15, 2020 08:15 am
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these stunning outfits the actress donned of the iconic designer

    Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a background with no entertainment family background. The actress made it on her own in Bollywood. Raised in London, the actress faced a lot of criticism due to her pronunciation in Hindi and now she is every action director's lucky mascot. The actress has emerged as a talented dancer and recently as a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line, Kay Beauty. She is a true entertainer as well, ever since the quarantine started, the actress has been giving her fans tutorials for staying fit by sharing videos on her Instagram along with tips to save water during daily chores. Talking about her journey, the actress had once shared "Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively.” Katrina also added, “There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there". The actress shares a good bond with many of her costars and would upload pictures on her social media with an amazing caption every now and then to cherish her bond with them. She also gives us an insight into her personal life with those photos, some of which often reveal her exotic holiday breaks with her close friends and family. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship is doing rounds again as the two who recently attended a pre-Holi bash last month in Mumbai. Nick Jonas, who attended the same event with his wife-actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, posted a picture with Katrina Kaif and his wife. But what caught our attention was a video Nick posted of the event where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen standing close to each other and enjoying the Holi Party with their common friends. Another video that is going viral from the event is where Vicky is seen fixing Katrina Kaif's hair amidst the celebrations. Also, their absence from social media on the same days raised several rumours of them spending quarantine together. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, when asked about his dating rumours with the actress Vicky shared "I don’t feel there is any scope of clarifications in that. I will only like to say that you have to guard your personal life; sometimes I have been so open in my personal life because I can’t lie. If you speak one lie then you have to guard it, and in the bargain, you end up lying more." Her simple looks on her Insta grid garner the same attention as her red carpet looks, but her styled looks in Sabyasachi's designer wears are just classics. Today have a look at these iconic outfits the actress was seen sporting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Floral Black Lehenga

    Floral Black Lehenga

    The actress went ahead with her floral game for her promotions with the summer-ready print once again, picking a black floral lehenga by Sabyasachi for the screening of her new film, Bharat, in Mumbai. Kaif accessorised her look with a gold choker and earrings, also by the designer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Flaming red lehenga for Diwali

    Flaming red lehenga for Diwali

    After being spotted with rumoured beau at a Diwali party, what else caught all our attention was her flaming red lehenga at the occasion. Kat completed the look with a matching sheer dupatta and vintage gold jhumkas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Pink floral saree perfect for that summer wedding

    Pink floral saree perfect for that summer wedding

    Katrina shows her love for pastels in this pink floral Sabyasachi sari that was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse. She lets her natural hair down and completes the look with a belt in pink with a golden buckle that tied her whole look together seamlessly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Sunflower printed saree

    Sunflower printed saree

    A delight for someone who likes to keep it light and classy this summer, with prints all over the saree and a shimmering border. Kat goes for a sleeveless blouse, lets down her hair naturally and adds a bindi to complete the look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    A rare black anarakali

    A rare black anarakali

    Katrina Kaif goes all in for this beautiful Anarkali by the designer and completes the look with some curled hairstyle and shimmer beauty look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    A blend of the perfect floral prints and the colour white

    A blend of the perfect floral prints and the colour white

    Storming the internet was her floral lehenga by the designer. Katrina accessorizes her look with hefty fantastic earrings. She seemed gorgeous in nude lipsticks with streamlined eyes and sported a rather clean makeup look. Talking about hairstyle, Katrina kept her locks available in a straight appearance with side parting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    The emerald green lehenga

    The emerald green lehenga

    With curly locks and a lehenga with some heavy and classic work from the designer was the leading lady of Bharat movie dancing to the tunes of the song, Chashni.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 11
    A throwback picture of the actress in a red lehenga

    A throwback picture of the actress in a red lehenga

    The actress looking every bit of gorgeous in this red lehenga by the iconic designer.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Another throwback picture from

    Another throwback picture from "Fitoor" promotions

    The actress in a white lehenga by the designer looking radiant as ever with minimal makeup.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Keeping diwali parties always glamourous

    Keeping diwali parties always glamourous

    The actress looks glamourous in a mint saree with her shimmer game on point as she attends a Diwali bash in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

