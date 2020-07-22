Katrina Kaif & Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry in THROWBACK photos will make you wish to see them on screen again

1 / 9

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur's photos makes us miss their chemistry

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated her 37th birthday. The Race actress has been making major headlines as she has been continuously entertaining us with her social media. The actress gave her fans a special treat this lockdown with the announcement of her new project opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter named Phone Bhoot which is being produced by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will be released next year and this will be the first horror-comedy movie of the three actors. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a non-filmy background. The actress has made it on her own in Bollywood. Katrina faced a lot of criticism due to her Hindi pronunciation, but later, she went on to become every director's lucky mascot. The actress has emerged as a talented dancer and recently as a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line. The actress is a lucky mascot and has been a part of several successful movies. Today we have these photos of the actress with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, her Fitoor co-star which makes us want to see them together all over again. Aditya will be back with his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sequel of Sadak 2. Sadak 2 is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt while the music for the film is directed by Jeet Ganguly. It is said to be a sequel to the 1991-release Sadak. Take a look at his pictures with Katrina Kaif where they look too good together.

Photo Credit : APH Images