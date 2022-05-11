Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt; B-town divas crushing on pink

The timeless beauties of Bollywood never fail to impress their fans with their trendy, voguish, and fashionable looks. From Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, every time these beauties from the tinsel town of Bollywood step out, they serve looks. Apart from being amazing actors, they often set trends in the fashion world as well. Our Bollywood divas try different colours with each of their looks but it seems like they love pink (a little more) as most of them have worn a pink outfit at some point and rocked it like a pro. The pink colour can be bold and can be cute too and our B-Town beauties also approve of it. Be it Indian attires or Indo-western outfits, or even western attires, pink looks good on everyone and on every attire. Hence, our beloved tinsel town stunners are here to help us with the styling part. These divas give us major outfit goals with their high-end looks. So, let us today look at five Bollywood divas who slayed the pink colour outfits like a pro and we are totally taking the notes from them as well. Check out the photos.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
She wore this pretty pink blazer and rocked the attire with her natural makeup and wavy hair.
The actress gave a traditional twist to her pink outfit and wore a lehenga. We love every cute detail of this attire.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looks like a Barbie doll in this pink bodycon dress. She kept her hair in a ponytail and also donned pink lipstick.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This new-age actress never fails to impress her fans and this time she made heads turn in a pink co-ord set, making all of us speechless.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress took the traditional route and wore a pink colour suit. She looks so gorgeous in this attire.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram
