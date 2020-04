1 / 6

Celebs who are working from home

Due to Coronavirus, honourable prime minister of the country has announced a nationwide lockdown in the country. He has requested everyone to stay at home. Many of us including celebrities are keeping ourselves busy by binge-watching shows and movies, reading books, learning how to cook and more. Celebs have been keeping us updated about their quarantine moods on social media. While many celebs are busy playing games with family members, indulging in video call sessions, playing antakshari online or napping while self-isolated, there are many who are working as hard as you from home. Right from Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna and more, many celebrities gave us a glimpse into their work from home. In case you missed out, check it out here.

