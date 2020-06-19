Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif's THROWBACK photos from a birthday bash are too good to miss

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif's THROWBACK photos from a birthday bash are too good to miss

Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with her sister Isabelle. The actress has been posting pictures and videos with Isabelle giving fans an insight into their quarantine days. Recently, we came across a few pictures of them from a birthday bash. Check out!
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2020 05:09 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Katrina Kaif's throwback pics with sister Isabelle

    Katrina Kaif's throwback pics with sister Isabelle

    Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress who began her acting career with Boom opposite Gulshan Grover has come a long way in Bollywood. She has been a part of several good films over the years and delivered her best performance in every film. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Her performance in the same won the hearts. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the film and can't wait to watch them together. For the uninitiated, Akshay and Katrina's chemistry is hit among the audience. The duo earlier worked together in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, Tees Maar Khan, Namastey London, De Dana Dan, and Welcome. Speaking about Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle will be seen opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a dance film. Other than that, she has also signed a film opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. On the personal side, Katrina and Isabelle share an amazing bond. Katrina has been posting pictures and videos with Isabelle giving fans an insight into their quarantine days. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the sisters when they attended a birthday bash. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The duo was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Style on point

    Style on point

    When it comes to Katrina's style, she stunned in a red outfit and looked beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Isabelle was at her stylish best at the bash.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Best sister duo

    Best sister duo

    Katrina and Isabelle never fail to give sister goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Katrina's advice to sister Isabelle

    Katrina's advice to sister Isabelle

    In an interview, Katrina was quizzed about the advice and words of wisdom she has to offer to her sister, she said, "Make sure that you do what you want. Don't look back at anyone else as an example or follow their path. You should try to hear your own voice."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were mobbed by fans post her birthday outing; See Photos
When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were mobbed by fans post her birthday outing; See Photos
Father\'s Day 2020: Kapil Sharma to Sumeet Vyas: Celeb dads who will celebrate the occasion for the FIRST time
Father's Day 2020: Kapil Sharma to Sumeet Vyas: Celeb dads who will celebrate the occasion for the FIRST time
Rakul Preet Singh\'s social media gives an insight into her healthy food choices to stay fit
Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives an insight into her healthy food choices to stay fit
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande: Take a look at the exes\' quotes about each other over the years
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande: Take a look at the exes' quotes about each other over the years
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement