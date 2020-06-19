/
/
/
Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif's THROWBACK photos from a birthday bash are too good to miss
Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif's THROWBACK photos from a birthday bash are too good to miss
Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with her sister Isabelle. The actress has been posting pictures and videos with Isabelle giving fans an insight into their quarantine days. Recently, we came across a few pictures of them from a birthday bash. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5213 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 19, 2020 05:09 pm
1 / 7
Katrina Kaif's throwback pics with sister Isabelle
Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress who began her acting career with Boom opposite Gulshan Grover has come a long way in Bollywood. She has been a part of several good films over the years and delivered her best performance in every film. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Her performance in the same won the hearts. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the film and can't wait to watch them together. For the uninitiated, Akshay and Katrina's chemistry is hit among the audience. The duo earlier worked together in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, Tees Maar Khan, Namastey London, De Dana Dan, and Welcome. Speaking about Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle will be seen opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a dance film. Other than that, she has also signed a film opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. On the personal side, Katrina and Isabelle share an amazing bond. Katrina has been posting pictures and videos with Isabelle giving fans an insight into their quarantine days. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the sisters when they attended a birthday bash. Check out!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
All smiles
The duo was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Style on point
When it comes to Katrina's style, she stunned in a red outfit and looked beyond beautiful.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 7
Gorgeous and how!
Isabelle was at her stylish best at the bash.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 7
Best sister duo
Katrina and Isabelle never fail to give sister goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Katrina's advice to sister Isabelle
In an interview, Katrina was quizzed about the advice and words of wisdom she has to offer to her sister, she said, "Make sure that you do what you want. Don't look back at anyone else as an example or follow their path. You should try to hear your own voice."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 7
Picture perfect
What do you have to say about this pic?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment