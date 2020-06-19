Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif's THROWBACK photos from a birthday bash are too good to miss

1 / 7

Katrina Kaif's throwback pics with sister Isabelle

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress who began her acting career with Boom opposite Gulshan Grover has come a long way in Bollywood. She has been a part of several good films over the years and delivered her best performance in every film. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Her performance in the same won the hearts. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the film and can't wait to watch them together. For the uninitiated, Akshay and Katrina's chemistry is hit among the audience. The duo earlier worked together in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, Tees Maar Khan, Namastey London, De Dana Dan, and Welcome. Speaking about Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle will be seen opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a dance film. Other than that, she has also signed a film opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. On the personal side, Katrina and Isabelle share an amazing bond. Katrina has been posting pictures and videos with Isabelle giving fans an insight into their quarantine days. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the sisters when they attended a birthday bash. Check out!

