Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan: Times the two appeared together will make you await Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the A-listers and highest paid actors in the Bollywood industry. The two have often surprised fans with their excellent performances on-screen and have been topping the charts for over a decade now. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s movies have many times crossed hundred crore at the box-office, overseas and they are loved by millions who always cheer them for the entertainment they provide to the audience. Along with being good actors separately, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s on-screen pairing has set the world of Indian cinema on fire. Every time the two have appeared together in a movie, they have created magic. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will again be seen together on-screen in the upcoming third installment of Ek Tha Tiger, as they fly to Russia in order to create a complete entertainment package for the movie loving audience. Here are times when Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have appeared together taking the audience into a fantasy world, which will make you await the release of Tiger 3. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger is an action thriller drama starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as the lead characters. The movie is the first installment in the Tiger franchise and went ahead to become a huge commercial success as the audience loved watching both, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan perform great stunts and indulge into action.
Bharat is a family drama movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as the lead characters. The movie was one of the most commercially successful movies of the year, having the biggest opening with reportedly Rs 42.30 crores, overseas.
Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? is David Dhawan’s romantic comedy drama starring Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan as the lead characters. It was the beginning of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s great on-screen chemistry.
Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraaj is a family drama movie, with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as the lead characters, amongst other actors. The movie didn’t do as well as the box-office as it was expected to, but the intense chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan was appreciated by the audience.
Tiger Zinda Hai is an action thriller espionage drama movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as the lead characters. The movie is the second installment to the Tiger franchise and was a huge commercial success.