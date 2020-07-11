Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's super cute chemistry in THROWBACK pics will make you wish they reunite

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's super cute chemistry in THROWBACK pics will make you wish they reunite

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are popular actors of Bollywood. Both shared screen space with each other in Baar Baar Dekho. Today, we bring you the duo's adorable throwback moments.
1810 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's throwback moments

    Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's throwback moments

    Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are popular actors of Bollywood. Speaking about Katrina, in particular, she is one of the most-loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress has been a part of several films including Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fitoor, and more. The gorgeous actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Fans loved her performance in the movie and are now eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects. Sidharth, on the other hand, is one handsome hunk of Bollywood. No doubt, he is a commendable actor. Apart from his spectacular performances in films, he has also won hearts with his good looks and ravishing personality. Fans of the actor are always excited to watch him on screen. Both Sidharth and Katrina shared screen space with each other in Nitya Mehra's directorial film, Baar Baar Dekho. Their chemistry in the movie won the hearts of the millions. Given their amazing chemistry, time and again, fans of the duo have expressed their wish to see Katrina and Sidharth on-screen again. The duo shares a great camaraderie off-screen. During Baar Baar Dekho's promotions, Katrina and Sidharth's chemistry was 10 on 10. On that note, here are few throwback pictures of the duo that'll make you wish they reunite for a film as soon as possible.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Baar Baar Dekho

    Baar Baar Dekho

    The duo shares a great friendship with each other.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Can't take her eyes off him

    Can't take her eyes off him

    How cute is this pic of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Hit jodi

    Hit jodi

    This pic will definitely make you wish they reunite for a film.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Chemistry on point

    Chemistry on point

    What do you have to say about their chemistry?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Style on point

    Style on point

    For the event, Katrina was dressed in a suit. The actress looked stunning. Plus, her hair and makeup were also on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Dapper as always

    Dapper as always

    Sidharth is one stylish actor in Bollywood. He absolutely nailed the dapper look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    On chemistry

    On chemistry

    During the film's promotions, Sidharth was asked about his chemistry with the actress, he said, 'It was a simple exercise - Katrina and I had to look into each other's eyes for as long as we could. I didn't even blink once. Wonder why Katrina's eyes kept drooping! I have always had a huge crush on Katrina.'

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Friendship

    Friendship

    In an interview with Mid Day, the actor revealed that before the movie happened, they knew each other socially, but there was no friendship. 'We started from zero and became friends while filming,' said Sidharth.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    On the work front, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Shershaah.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement