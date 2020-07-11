Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's super cute chemistry in THROWBACK pics will make you wish they reunite

1 / 10

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's throwback moments

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are popular actors of Bollywood. Speaking about Katrina, in particular, she is one of the most-loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress has been a part of several films including Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fitoor, and more. The gorgeous actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Fans loved her performance in the movie and are now eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects. Sidharth, on the other hand, is one handsome hunk of Bollywood. No doubt, he is a commendable actor. Apart from his spectacular performances in films, he has also won hearts with his good looks and ravishing personality. Fans of the actor are always excited to watch him on screen. Both Sidharth and Katrina shared screen space with each other in Nitya Mehra's directorial film, Baar Baar Dekho. Their chemistry in the movie won the hearts of the millions. Given their amazing chemistry, time and again, fans of the duo have expressed their wish to see Katrina and Sidharth on-screen again. The duo shares a great camaraderie off-screen. During Baar Baar Dekho's promotions, Katrina and Sidharth's chemistry was 10 on 10. On that note, here are few throwback pictures of the duo that'll make you wish they reunite for a film as soon as possible.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani