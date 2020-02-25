Home
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: THESE are the things the actors shared about their rumoured relationship

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines about their rumoured relationship. Today have a look at these statements made by them about each other.
1593 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Things shared about each other

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Things shared about each other

    The infamous chat show, Koffee with Karan has stirred a lot of controversies in the past. There were several comments made on the show which made way for rumoured relationships in the B-town. For example, Sara Ali Khan's reply to Karan Johar's question about whom she wanted to date in the industry made headlines, when she took Kartik Aaryan's name. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan started trending, and then, they collaborated for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Another comment which grabbed a lot of attention was that of Katrina Kaif. The star shared on national television that she wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. Vicky who made an appearance on the show a few weeks later with Ayushmann Khurrana was shocked when he heard that Katrina had shared that. Post that the two of them have been spotted at several screenings, parties and rumours of the two of them dating have been doing the rounds. Today, have a look at these statements which they made about each other and their rumoured relationship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    I used to sing to your song

    I used to sing to your song "Teri Ore" at the acting school

    Vicky shared in an interview where he and Katrina asked questions to each other about love, life, and career.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling shared Vicky

    There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling shared Vicky

    The actor teased his fans with a mysterious answer about his relationship.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Vicky about his current relationship status

    Vicky about his current relationship status

    I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Vicky's comment on protecting good things

    Vicky's comment on protecting good things

    Vicky said, I am not comfortable opening up about my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    When Vicky Kaushal openly asked Katrina Kaif

    When Vicky Kaushal openly asked Katrina Kaif "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi"?

    In an award ceremony last year, Vicky asked Katrina if she wants to get married because it was the wedding season in Bollywood; he then adorably sings 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' for her. But while Katrina is a little surprised by what's happening, it's Salman's reaction that is absolutely priceless during the award ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Comments

Anonymous

I can’t wait for these two to get married. Such an adorable couple.

Anonymous

Every time I see their pics, I feel so happy and smile like a school girl. Happy for these two beautiful souls

