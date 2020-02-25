Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: THESE are the things the actors shared about their rumoured relationship

1 / 6

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Things shared about each other

The infamous chat show, Koffee with Karan has stirred a lot of controversies in the past. There were several comments made on the show which made way for rumoured relationships in the B-town. For example, Sara Ali Khan's reply to Karan Johar's question about whom she wanted to date in the industry made headlines, when she took Kartik Aaryan's name. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan started trending, and then, they collaborated for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Another comment which grabbed a lot of attention was that of Katrina Kaif. The star shared on national television that she wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. Vicky who made an appearance on the show a few weeks later with Ayushmann Khurrana was shocked when he heard that Katrina had shared that. Post that the two of them have been spotted at several screenings, parties and rumours of the two of them dating have been doing the rounds. Today, have a look at these statements which they made about each other and their rumoured relationship.

