Times Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made headlines

Katrina Kaif is a popular actress in Bollywood. Hailing from London, she started her career as a fashion model and then made her acting debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom. But, Katrina Kaif rose to fame in 2005 with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and then went ahead to become a household name in 2007 with Namastey London. Throughout Katrina Kaif’s career, she has appeared in some of the huge commercially successful movies like Raajneeti, Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger and Bharat. Katrina Kaif has overcome all the hurdles and successfully created a huge fan base. Katrina Kaif has often made the headlines for her work on-screen and relationship status. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been again reported to be in an alleged relationship but nothing has been officially said by either of them. Here are the times when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made headlines proving to be in a relationship with each other. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla