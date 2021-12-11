Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's haldi ceremony filled with love and colour; SEE PHOTOS

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally made their relationship official when they shared their wedding pictures. The couple got married in a grand ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. After setting the internet on fire with their wedding pictures, the lovebirds have now shared a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony. Needless to say, Vicky and Katrina look extremely beautiful together. Just like all other functions, their Haldi ceremony was also a private affair attended by close family and friends. Here's a look at some adorable moments from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Haldi ceremony that will fill your hearts with love.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Dressed in a white lehenga, the actress looked gorgeous and that radiant bride smile was in place.
Katrina was in all smiles as she looked pretty in her haldi look accessorised with a floral necklace and earrings. The gorgeous click highlights Kat smiling through the festivities as her mother-in-law applied Haldi on her face as part of the pre-wedding rituals.
The bride-to-be just looked stunning in shades of yellow, pink and white at the ceremony. In the picture, Katrina's brother-in-law can be seen putting up a performance for the gorgeous bride and her mother.
The lovebirds officially tied the knot on December 9, 2021. They arrived in Jaipur on December 6, post which the pre-wedding celebrations and festivities were held in full fervour and pomp. In the picture, Katrina and Vicky look delighted as they sit beside each other glowing in yellow during their Haldi ceremony.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and his father Sham Kaushal look elated in the picture. The actor flashes his happiness as his dad applies Haldi to his hands.
Vicky was wearing a white kurta during his Haldi ceremony but seems to have taken it off with just a pink dupatta around his neck. In the picture, the groom can be seen sitting in swag as his friends pour water all over him after the ceremony.
The candid click shows the groom and the bride applying turmeric to each other and having a fun time as their family members showered them with love and rose petals.