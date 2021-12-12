Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding to Anushka and Virat's 4th anniversary, see viral photos of the week

Amidst the ongoing hectic wedding season, Bollywood got its own weddings to celebrate. Not one, but two grand weddings took social media by storm. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, it was Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that sent their fans into a tizzy and the media into a collective frenzy. Katrina and Vicky got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a fiercely private affair. Despite the paparazzi being stationed there day and night, no celebrity was spotted. Hours after getting married, the couple shared their first official photos as husband and wife. They took social media by storm as they announced their new beginning by writing, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Post their wedding, the couple immediately left for Maldives for their honeymoon while their families returned to Mumbai. Almost 24 hours post their wedding, Katrina and Vicky again dropped a set of new photos from their combined Haldi ceremony. The couple looked all things adorable, as they wrote, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."
For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky refused to comment on their marriage until the day they left Mumbai for their wedding. The couple were snapped separately at the private airport in colour co-ordinated looks and reality finally kicked in that the two were indeed getting married.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary over the weekend. The couple penned heartwarming messages for each other and shared some brand new photos that delighted their fans. Daughter Vamika also featured in their adorable selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday last week at the Pataudi Palace and had daughter Soha Ali Khan to ring in the special day. She was also joined by her grand son Ibrahim Ali Khan and granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The four made for a picture perfect shot.
The month of partying and celebration is officially here and Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarted it with her girl gang. A fun girls night out will definitely be on our cards too.