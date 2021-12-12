Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding to Anushka and Virat's 4th anniversary, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Of Dreamy Fairytale Romance

Amidst the ongoing hectic wedding season, Bollywood got its own weddings to celebrate. Not one, but two grand weddings took social media by storm. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, it was Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that sent their fans into a tizzy and the media into a collective frenzy. Katrina and Vicky got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a fiercely private affair. Despite the paparazzi being stationed there day and night, no celebrity was spotted. Hours after getting married, the couple shared their first official photos as husband and wife. They took social media by storm as they announced their new beginning by writing, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif/Instagram