1 / 6

Celebrities and their gorgeous mehendi ceremony look

Bollywood, television and weddings share a very powerful connection with one other. As always, B-town is the trend trendsetter when it comes to big fat weddings. Hence, it keeps on establishing new benchmarks adding to the magnificence of these grand affairs. That is the reason why every bride-to-be looks up to her favourite Bollywood and TV celebs for some serious wedding inspiration. B-town celebs always go for something new and extraordinary for their real-life wedding. So, here's a look at celebrity brides who went one step ahead and rocked their mehendi look.

Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram