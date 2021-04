1 / 8

Katrina Kaif’s hairstyles

Katrina Kaif is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry. Hailing from London, she started her career as a fashion model and then made her acting debut with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom in 2003. But, Katrina Kaif rose to fame with commercial success like Meine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and Namastey London (2007) making her a household name. Throughout her career, Katrina has appeared in some of the most critically acclaimed movies like Rajneeti (2010), Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and Bharat (2019). Despite having trouble with the Hindi language and her English accent, Katrina Kaif has excelled in the field of acting, overcoming all the hurdles and winning the hearts of millions of people. Fans are now awaiting Katrina Kaif’s upcoming project, Sooryavanshi. This movie was supposed to be releasing in theatres in 2020 but has been on halt for over a year, due to the global pandemic. Along with being in the headlines for her great work on-screen, Katrina Kaif is also often talked about for being very active on the internet. Here are pictures of Katrina Kaif wearing many different and unique hairstyles that her fans and followers will want to see. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram