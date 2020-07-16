Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Family snaps to beach vacations; A look at Indian BARBIE doll's throwback pics

Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Family snaps to beach vacations; A look at Indian BARBIE doll's throwback pics

Katrina Kaif is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday today and as today we have these snaps of the actress as a child to bless your feed. Check them out.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 07:02 am
  • 1 / 12
    Katrina Kaif's childhood photos

    Katrina Kaif's childhood photos

    Katrina Kaif turns 37 today and we speak the actress has the social media blooming with good wishes from her co stars from the industry and millions of fans all around the world. The actress who is previously used to make her presence on social media limited has been quite active ever since the lockdown. She has been using her quarantine time productively with her younger sister Isabelle. Katrina will be soon seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi whose release date has been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Katrina Kaif also shared fitness videos for fans to practice indoors and stay fit. Katrina's iconic film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara tuned 9 yesterday and one surely cannot miss her lively on-screen character, Laila, from the movie. The actress has been a lucky charm for major box office hits like Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and Namastey London. The actress has clearly made her way to our hearts through a career of 21 years. Not many know the fact that she is the first Bollywood actress to have a barbie doll made inspired by her. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a non-filmy background. The actress has made it on her own in Bollywood. The actress has emerged as a talented dancer and her solo songs never fail to make it to chartbusters. Katrina established herself as a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line, Kay Beauty last year. As the actress is all set to celebrate her birthday with her close ones today. Take a look at these

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Dressed in a black sweater, Kat smiles as she is captured in a frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Her marvelous smile

    Her marvelous smile

    A cute little Katrina looks beautiful as she smiles for a picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    That cute hairstyle

    That cute hairstyle

    The actress looks cute as a button in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    That notorious smile

    That notorious smile

    The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress giving out a cute little smile in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    A cute Katrina Kaif blessing our feed with her throwback photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Blessing our feed with her gorgeousness

    Blessing our feed with her gorgeousness

    Another picture of the actress which makes your heart go "Aww".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    With Mommy dearest

    With Mommy dearest

    We now understand where the actress gets her gorgeousness from.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Beach baby mode

    Beach baby mode

    Katrina Kaif caught candidly with her sibling as they enjoy their beach day out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Best when together

    Best when together

    Can you guess which one is Katrina in this family picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    A monochrome magic

    A monochrome magic

    There is magic in her eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Never compromising on smiles

    Never compromising on smiles

    Baby Katrina Kaif gives us a glimpse of her lovely self in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement