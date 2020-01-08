Home
Katrina Kaif clocks in 15 years in Bollywood; Here's how she became a top star

Katrina Kaif completes 15 years in Bollywood, and recently the gorgeous lady has opened up about her journey so far and her plans for 2020. Let’s have a look at her struggles and her achievements which helped her to make a name for herself in the industry.
  • 1 / 10
    Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Bollywood. She has created a niche for herself in rich content-driven yet commercial movies. She is one of the most dedicated and hardworking personalities in the industry so far and has never failed to impress us with her acting skills as well as her fashion. Starting from her remarkable performance in Salman Khan starrer ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ back in 2005 to her latest work in Bharat, Katrina has indeed come a long way. On the work front, the actress would be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. Katrina and Akshay’s on-screen chemistry has always been well received by the audience. Both have worked together in movies like De Dana Dan, Namaste London, Tees Maar Khan among other. She was also known as the Chikni Chameli of Bollywood for her spectacular dance number in the movie Agneepath. She has also launched her beauty brand. The actress says that make-up has been an innate part of her journey right from the runway to the big screen. Katrina also says that her cosmetic brand is a bridge between glamour and care. Well, the beautiful actress has completed 15 years in Bollywood and has always been celebrated with lot of love and support from her fans as well as other star celebs. In a recent interview, Katrina has opened up about her journey so far and her plans for 2020. Let’s have a look at her struggles and her achievements which helped her to make a name for herself in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Not many know Katrina began her career with modelling at the age of 14.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    In 2003, she made her B-town debut with the movie Boom opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Kumar, which failed miserably in the box office.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    However, in 2005, Salman Khan launched her opposite him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, where she gave her breakthrough performance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    The gorgeous actress grabbed attention with her remarkable performances in Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Tiger Zinda Hain and Zero.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Katrina’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor was the talk of the town for many years until they called it quits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    The star was held responsible for the fallout between Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The star has made it big, despite all the ups and downs in her career.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Today, she’s one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    She mentioned that she has always been inspired by other actresses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

