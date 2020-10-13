Advertisement
Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Iconic red outfit looks of Bollywood actresses on screen; See PHOTOS

Take a look at some of the most stunning red looks of Bollywood actresses in their movies and songs which are still a huge hit among Bollywood fans even now.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Unmissable red looks of Bollywood actresses on screen

    Bollywood has over time gifted us some iconic movies over the years. We can truly relive the emotions we first had while watching some of the scenes. Over the time, along with the style and genres of movies developing in Bollywood a lot of change has been seen in the way they have started taking costumes or style of the cast seriously for their on-screen looks. A lot of trends these days in fact are adapted by fans of Bollywood after spotting their favourite actor sporting the same on or off-screen. The biggest example of the same would be how brides these days would often try to look like their favorite actresses in their on or off-screen wedding looks. In the movie, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania we see a Kareena fan (Alia Bhatt here in this movie) wanting to look just like Bebo for her wedding day and she would go to any extent to get the same lehenga as hers for her wedding. Just like Alia Bhatt said in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, every girl has had a dream of stealing the Begum of Bollywood's terrific collection of lehengas. By the way, these lehengas are not the only thing fans love about the Begum. Her amazing collection of kurtas and Indian looks in her movies Jab We Met and Bodyguard was a hit amongst Bollywood fans. Today we have some of the most iconic red outfits of actresses on screen. Have a look, we are sure your favorite red look will also be there.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

    Poo is in fact one of the most loved characters on screen for Millenials even today and who can forget the song "You are my Soniya"

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 8
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas

    Devdas itself is one of Bollywood's signature movies and we just cannot forget the song "Silsila ye Chahat ka" which is not only our most liked song from the movie but even Snogg Dogg's.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na

    Remember the entry of Sushmita as the professor that stole the heart of SRK?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil

    Do you recall the peppy song " Breakup Song" and Anushka's cool moves in it?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 8
    Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

    Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani dancing to Dilliwali girlfriend gave us the perfect sangeet song.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ra.One

    Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ra.One dancing to Chammak Challo made the song a huge hit amongst Bollywood fans.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    Katrina Kaif in Baar Baar Dekho

    Katrina Kaif's song Chammak Challo in Baar Baar Dekho is a hit party song! And her moves were bang on.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

