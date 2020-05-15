/
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
Our favourite divas from the industry never shy away from the most experimental looks for their films and off-screen avatars. Today, we have for you some of the best looks of actresses who looked ravishing as they donned red hair colour looks.
REDHEAD looks you cannot miss
Bollywood stars never shy away from experimenting with fashion. These divas have always been extremely fond of keeping their fashion game on point. Be it a reception, festive occasions, red carpets, lunch dates or a promotional event, actresses always turn up in their stylish best. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From floral sarees, absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. They also keep experimenting with their hair colours, lip shades and multiple makeup hacks which they carry off with style. One of the trends that had taken the industry by storm was a redhead look. Many of our favourite divas tried the look and set a fashion goal. “Whatever Bollywood does, fans follow it. Red hair is back in fashion again. It’s sexier, romantic and goes well with the Indian skin tone. Red gives a very rockstar vibe. Earlier, the red highlight was popular but now it’s the ombré technique (darker hues at roots with gradually lightened ends) and balayage technique (derived from the French word that means “to sweep”, a natural transition to the lighter shade). These new trends are a hit,” says a celebrity Bollywood hairstylist. Today we have for you times when Bollywood divas slayed effortlessly in red hair looks!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif made a ravishing and glamorous debut at the Cannes Film Festival! Her red hair stole the show and left the world talking of her impeccable beauty.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The queen of Bollywood looked stunning as ever in this experimental look. She indeed pulls it off with grace and elegance leaving everyone stunned!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Disha Patani
Isn't the Baaghi 2 star the prettiest of all? She carried off her red hair colour look with confidence and set major hair colour inspo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The diva's red hair look will leave you spellbound.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Adah Sharma
Commando 3 star looks beautiful in this look!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu as Rumi is one of her best performances. Taapsee donned shades of red for her role and carried it off with grace.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Jacqueline Fernandez
Tere Bina star is the true epitome of beauty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Mouni Roy
Gold star flaunts her red locks in this flawless selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Vaani Kapoor
For her look in Befikre, the star donned red hair colour.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Nora Fatehi
The Street Dancer 3D star is a bonafide diva and pulls off this red hair look like no else!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
