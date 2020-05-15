Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly

1 / 11

REDHEAD looks you cannot miss

Bollywood stars never shy away from experimenting with fashion. These divas have always been extremely fond of keeping their fashion game on point. Be it a reception, festive occasions, red carpets, lunch dates or a promotional event, actresses always turn up in their stylish best. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From floral sarees, absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. They also keep experimenting with their hair colours, lip shades and multiple makeup hacks which they carry off with style. One of the trends that had taken the industry by storm was a redhead look. Many of our favourite divas tried the look and set a fashion goal. “Whatever Bollywood does, fans follow it. Red hair is back in fashion again. It’s sexier, romantic and goes well with the Indian skin tone. Red gives a very rockstar vibe. Earlier, the red highlight was popular but now it’s the ombré technique (darker hues at roots with gradually lightened ends) and balayage technique (derived from the French word that means “to sweep”, a natural transition to the lighter shade). These new trends are a hit,” says a celebrity Bollywood hairstylist. Today we have for you times when Bollywood divas slayed effortlessly in red hair looks!

Photo Credit : Getty Images