Katrina Kaif ditched stylish heels for comfortable sneakers in these THROWBACK photos

Katrina Kaif and her sneakers game

Katrina Kaif is one Bollywood actress who looks good in everything. No matter what she wears and how she styles herself, even with her no makeup looks and the many basic outfit avatars, the actress always has fans showering her with love. Katrina is a fan of fuss-free style and we can clearly notice the same from her many promotional activities and Bollywood events. The actress vacation photos give us an insight into her comfortable and basic style she likes to carry most of the time. Apart from her style, her beauty looks are also a hit amongst her fans. n a recent video, the actress who is also the founder of a beauty brand shared secrets of her easy-breezy look. Katrina shared how one should moisturize their skin and keep their skin prepped before putting on any makeup and also emphasized on the proper makeup for eyes and eyebrows along with some contouring tips. She has been using her quarantine time productively with her younger sister Isabelle. Katrina will be soon seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi whose release date has unfortunately been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Kaif also shared fitness videos for fans to practice indoors and stay fit. She also shared a picture of herself donning a beautiful bodycon multicolor in the honour of the pride month of June. Today we have some throwback photos of the actress in her carefree style where she decided to style her looks with a pair of sneakers instead of designer heels. Check out these photos

Photo Credit : viral bhayani