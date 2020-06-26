Advertisement
Katrina Kaif ditched stylish heels for comfortable sneakers in these THROWBACK photos

Katrina Kaif opted for comfortable sneakers over her designer high heels and fans loved her easy and comfortable looks. Check throwback photos.
869 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Katrina Kaif and her sneakers game

    Katrina Kaif and her sneakers game

    Katrina Kaif is one Bollywood actress who looks good in everything. No matter what she wears and how she styles herself, even with her no makeup looks and the many basic outfit avatars, the actress always has fans showering her with love. Katrina is a fan of fuss-free style and we can clearly notice the same from her many promotional activities and Bollywood events. The actress vacation photos give us an insight into her comfortable and basic style she likes to carry most of the time. Apart from her style, her beauty looks are also a hit amongst her fans. n a recent video, the actress who is also the founder of a beauty brand shared secrets of her easy-breezy look. Katrina shared how one should moisturize their skin and keep their skin prepped before putting on any makeup and also emphasized on the proper makeup for eyes and eyebrows along with some contouring tips. She has been using her quarantine time productively with her younger sister Isabelle. Katrina will be soon seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi whose release date has unfortunately been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Kaif also shared fitness videos for fans to practice indoors and stay fit. She also shared a picture of herself donning a beautiful bodycon multicolor in the honour of the pride month of June. Today we have some throwback photos of the actress in her carefree style where she decided to style her looks with a pair of sneakers instead of designer heels. Check out these photos

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Easy breezy summer look

    Easy breezy summer look

    Kat opted for a floral dress and paired it with her white sneakers and sunglasses for a stunning summer look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Out for movie date

    Out for movie date

    The actress donned a denim jacket with her white skater dress and white sneakers for a movie date with her sibling.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 4 / 10
    Clean look

    Clean look

    Katrina with hair down and a white mini dress paired with a pair of white shoes and no makeup looking beautiful as always.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Casual outing with killer bold attitude

    Casual outing with killer bold attitude

    The actress sported in another no makeup casual look in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Denim on denim

    Denim on denim

    Kat in stunning denim on denim look with a white tank top and sneakers as she arrives at the airport.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Acing airport looks

    Acing airport looks

    A comfy beige jumpsuit with her favourite pair of sneakers.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Killer Gucci sweatshirt

    Killer Gucci sweatshirt

    Katrina in a Gucci pink sweatshirt with leather pants and white shoes.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Basics working the magic

    Basics working the magic

    Katrina in a denim jacket, black pants and white tees and white sneakers for her airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Her sassy look

    Her sassy look

    Katrina Kaif in a beige tank top, denim jeans and classic white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

