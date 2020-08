1 / 8

Katrina Kaif and her many denim looks

Katrina Kaif's social media grid will always give you an insight into her vibrant self apart from reel life. The actress shares a good bond with many of her costars and would upload pictures on her social media with an amazing caption every now and then to cherish her bond with them. She also gives us an insight into her personal life with those photos, some of which often reveal her exotic holiday breaks with her close friends and family. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a background with no entertainment family background. The actress made it on her own in Bollywood. Raised in London, the actress faced a lot of criticism due to her pronunciation in Hindi and now she is every action director's lucky mascot. The actress has emerged as a talented dancer and recently as a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line, Kay Beauty. She is a true entertainer as well, ever since the quarantine started, the actress has been giving her fans tutorials for staying fit by sharing videos on her Instagram along with tips to save water during daily chores. Her fashion choices are as graceful as the actress herself. From floral sarees, shimmer lehengas to pantsuits, the actress looks stunning in all. Today take a look at these stunning denim looks of the star where she will inspire you for your next outing in denim wear.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani