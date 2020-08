1 / 8

Whose floral lehenga look did you like more ?

Katrina Kaif's recent monsoon post reminded us of all the good memories we had of the season prior to the pandemic. Her simple and easy style has left fans loving the actress more than ever this lockdown. The actress gave her fans a special treat this lockdown with the announcement of her new project opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter named Phone Bhoot, which is being produced by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will be released next year and this will be the first horror-comedy movie of the three actors. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a non-filmy background. The actress has made it on her own in Bollywood. Katrina broke the internet when she debuted on Instagram. During the lockdown period, the actress shared fitness videos for her fans to practice indoors and stay fit. The actress who is also the founder of a beauty brand shared secrets of her easy-breezy look. Katrina shared how one should moisturise their skin and keep their skin prepped before putting on any makeup and also emphasised on the proper makeup for eyes and eyebrows along with some contouring tips. She has been using her quarantine time productively with her younger sister Isabelle. Katrina will be soon seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi whose release date has unfortunately been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Today we have these throwback pictures of the star where she donned a floral lehenga similar to that donned by South actress Hansika Motwani and the internet couldn't get enough.

Photo Credit : Instagram