Katrina Kaif & Isabelle’s PHOTOS that prove ‘sisters make the best friends’

You fight, you play, you borrow each other’s clothes, get into your mom’s makeup room and steal fancy stuff together. Wondering who we are talking about? You guessed it right, we are talking about the priceless bond shared between two sisters. While growing up with one can be really annoying, but no one can deny that the bond shared between sisters is the most quirky one. Whether you are wiser or the one who seeks trouble, no one can replace a sister’s place in one’s life. Speaking of which, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also happens to share the same bond with her younger sister Isabelle Kaif. From sharing funny moments to having each other’s back, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle absolutely love each other and their Instagram profile is a testimony to it. Time and again, both the sisters give fans a glimpse of their special moments together. Hence, here we have curated a few photos of Katrina and Isabelle that proves that sisters make for the best of friends.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sharing the reason behind her 365 days of happiness, Katrina Kaif shared a slew of candid photos with her sister Isabelle while wishing fans a ‘Happy New Year’.
This sunkissed selfie sees Isabelle standing behind Katrina Kaif. While the Bharat star shared the photo with cute emoticons, on the other hand, Isabelle wrote “Got your back always.”
Here, both Isabelle and Katrina can be seen donning similar skirts as the camera captures them. This photo was shared on the special occasion of Isabelle’s birthday. Katrina also penned a sweet caption for her that read, “Happiest birthday @isakaif ... always got ur back.”
In this picture, both Katrina and Isabelle sport an infectious smile as they display their love for black ensembles.
Meet Kat & Isy’s farm family as they celebrate the most beautiful time of the year in this throwback photo.