Katrina Kaif & Isabelle’s PHOTOS that prove ‘sisters make the best friends’

Katrina & Isabelle Kaif

You fight, you play, you borrow each other’s clothes, get into your mom’s makeup room and steal fancy stuff together. Wondering who we are talking about? You guessed it right, we are talking about the priceless bond shared between two sisters. While growing up with one can be really annoying, but no one can deny that the bond shared between sisters is the most quirky one. Whether you are wiser or the one who seeks trouble, no one can replace a sister’s place in one’s life. Speaking of which, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also happens to share the same bond with her younger sister Isabelle Kaif. From sharing funny moments to having each other’s back, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle absolutely love each other and their Instagram profile is a testimony to it. Time and again, both the sisters give fans a glimpse of their special moments together. Hence, here we have curated a few photos of Katrina and Isabelle that proves that sisters make for the best of friends.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram