Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Times Bollywood stars broke stereotypes

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's career was going smooth when she suddenly thought of entering into motherhood. As society suggests to first get married and then have kids, she did the opposite. The actress felt that there isn't a need for a man to have kids. She went forward and adopted her first baby girl and named her Renee. Even after becoming a part of a lot of controversies she adopted her second baby girl after ten years and became an inspiration for all.

Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen's Instagram