Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Times Bollywood stars broke stereotypes

Gone are the days when Bollywood was all about male actors while female actors were only supposed to woo the audience with their charm. Over the years, a lot has changed and some celebrated actors have stood up to break stereotypes. Whether it's about the issue of nepotism or dark skin debates, since time immemorial, Bollywood divas have proven themselves strong and fearless to speak about women empowerment and societal taboos. Here's a look at five Bollywood actresses who broke stereotypes and set great examples.
When Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021, the whole country was in awe. Dia certainly served some major weddings goals on a platter by introducing new concepts and breaking many stereotypes. From opting for a sustainable wedding to saying a big no to kanyadaan and vidaai, she did it all.
In a piece of heartbreaking news in 2021, the actress lost her husband Raj Kaushal. Mandira performed Raj's last rites which are usually taken up by male members as per Hindu customs. She received flak from some people on the internet for the same however many had also backed her for being the strong woman that she is.
When a bride walks down the aisle, all eyes are glued to her grand entry. Katrina's bridal entry was made a hundred times more special and heart touching as she chose her sisters to hold her Taaron ki Chaav which is usually done by the bride's brothers in north Indian weddings. The actress however gave the most beautiful reason for choosing her sister and said that we sisters have protected one another and have stood as pillars of strength all these years.
Sushmita's career was going smooth when she suddenly thought of entering into motherhood. As society suggests to first get married and then have kids, she did the opposite. The actress felt that there isn't a need for a man to have kids. She went forward and adopted her first baby girl and named her Renee. Even after becoming a part of a lot of controversies she adopted her second baby girl after ten years and became an inspiration for all.
Kangana is the most daring Bollywood actress and is always vocal about her thoughts. The actress in the past made everyone proud by stepping up and confessing her affair with Hrithik Roshan. She has always spoken openly about nepotism and discrimination in Bollywood.
