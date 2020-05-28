Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor: Celebrities donned these bold backless outfits & made headlines; Check PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor: Celebrities donned these bold backless outfits & made headlines; Check PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor along with some other Bollywood celebs have one thing in common, they are never afraid to experiment. Today we have these experimental backless outfits donned by Bollywood celebs. Check them out.
9340 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 11
    Backless dresses sported by celebs

    Backless dresses sported by celebs

    Bollywood actors and actresses never cease to surprise us with their performances on screen. With the trend of airport-style slowly slipping into the nation, they have often made headlines with their travel style statements as well. Another infamous trend that has taken over the entire entertainment industry is promotional looks. From Samantha Akkineni in the Telugu film industry to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood, actresses have left no stones unturned to cast a spell with their fashionable look books for their movies. Talking about trends, 2019 was a year that made way for some crazy trends in the nation. Thanks to most of the Bollywood stars who donned some of these styles for the red carpet, events, and promotional looks and enjoy a massive fan following. For example, the organza saree trend which was sported by Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Akkineni while promoting their respective movies. Another style trend was the advanced pantsuits look for casual outings, parties and airport looks. Another trend which made a comeback was the backless dress. Katrina Kaif enjoys her party clothes when it comes to going out for a night with her friends. For her night out, Kaif picked another notable body con outfit. The star parties in a neon orange Alex Perry dress, with Shah Rukh Khan and others. Katrina's outfit had dramatic sleeves and an open back , suitable for any girl who likes to add a glam factor to her evening dress. Not only Kat, there have been several actresses who donned a backless dress and surprised us with their look, Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    The star added princess feels to the red carpet in a backless Zac Posen custom pink lurex Jacquard gown at Met 2019.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 11
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon sported an elegant backless blouse at a Bollywood party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora's sequin dress designed by Manish Malhotra raised the temperature with its uniqueness and of course the stunning back.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Manushi Chillar

    Manushi Chillar

    Soon to debut Manushi Chillar donned a bold golden body con dress with a cutout back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani's lockdown dress is winning hearts for the unique backless cutout pattern and prints.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Bollywood's youngest star has her style on point with a daring backless dress and perfect beauty look to go with it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement sleeves and backless dress reveals the diva's experimental choices for style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif in an orange backless body con mini dress for a birthday party.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor's sequin crop top was a winner with its unique backless feature, the actress teamed it up with a pair of simple denim pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma keeping it graceful and elegant in a white backless dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anushka Shetty\'s family photos give an insight into the endearing bond she shares with them; Check out
Anushka Shetty's family photos give an insight into the endearing bond she shares with them; Check out
Deepika Padukone gave us a glimpse of her fun side as a kid with these throwback photos; Check them out
Deepika Padukone gave us a glimpse of her fun side as a kid with these throwback photos; Check them out
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: VIRAL photos of Bollywood celebrity couples
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: VIRAL photos of Bollywood celebrity couples
When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff cheated on their diet and stepped out together; Check out PHOTOS
When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff cheated on their diet and stepped out together; Check out PHOTOS
Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos
Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos
Abram Birthday Special: When Shah Rukh Khan\'s son broke the internet with these viral photos, Check them out
Abram Birthday Special: When Shah Rukh Khan's son broke the internet with these viral photos, Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement