Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor: Celebrities donned these bold backless outfits & made headlines; Check PHOTOS

Backless dresses sported by celebs

Bollywood actors and actresses never cease to surprise us with their performances on screen. With the trend of airport-style slowly slipping into the nation, they have often made headlines with their travel style statements as well. Another infamous trend that has taken over the entire entertainment industry is promotional looks. From Samantha Akkineni in the Telugu film industry to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood, actresses have left no stones unturned to cast a spell with their fashionable look books for their movies. Talking about trends, 2019 was a year that made way for some crazy trends in the nation. Thanks to most of the Bollywood stars who donned some of these styles for the red carpet, events, and promotional looks and enjoy a massive fan following. For example, the organza saree trend which was sported by Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Akkineni while promoting their respective movies. Another style trend was the advanced pantsuits look for casual outings, parties and airport looks. Another trend which made a comeback was the backless dress. Katrina Kaif enjoys her party clothes when it comes to going out for a night with her friends. For her night out, Kaif picked another notable body con outfit. The star parties in a neon orange Alex Perry dress, with Shah Rukh Khan and others. Katrina's outfit had dramatic sleeves and an open back , suitable for any girl who likes to add a glam factor to her evening dress. Not only Kat, there have been several actresses who donned a backless dress and surprised us with their look, Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram