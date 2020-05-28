/
/
/
Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor: Celebrities donned these bold backless outfits & made headlines; Check PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor along with some other Bollywood celebs have one thing in common, they are never afraid to experiment. Today we have these experimental backless outfits donned by Bollywood celebs. Check them out.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: May 28, 2020 07:45 am
Backless dresses sported by celebs
Bollywood actors and actresses never cease to surprise us with their performances on screen. With the trend of airport-style slowly slipping into the nation, they have often made headlines with their travel style statements as well. Another infamous trend that has taken over the entire entertainment industry is promotional looks. From Samantha Akkineni in the Telugu film industry to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood, actresses have left no stones unturned to cast a spell with their fashionable look books for their movies. Talking about trends, 2019 was a year that made way for some crazy trends in the nation. Thanks to most of the Bollywood stars who donned some of these styles for the red carpet, events, and promotional looks and enjoy a massive fan following. For example, the organza saree trend which was sported by Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Akkineni while promoting their respective movies. Another style trend was the advanced pantsuits look for casual outings, parties and airport looks. Another trend which made a comeback was the backless dress. Katrina Kaif enjoys her party clothes when it comes to going out for a night with her friends. For her night out, Kaif picked another notable body con outfit. The star parties in a neon orange Alex Perry dress, with Shah Rukh Khan and others. Katrina's outfit had dramatic sleeves and an open back , suitable for any girl who likes to add a glam factor to her evening dress. Not only Kat, there have been several actresses who donned a backless dress and surprised us with their look, Check them out
Deepika Padukone
The star added princess feels to the red carpet in a backless Zac Posen custom pink lurex Jacquard gown at Met 2019.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon sported an elegant backless blouse at a Bollywood party.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora's sequin dress designed by Manish Malhotra raised the temperature with its uniqueness and of course the stunning back.
Manushi Chillar
Soon to debut Manushi Chillar donned a bold golden body con dress with a cutout back.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani's lockdown dress is winning hearts for the unique backless cutout pattern and prints.
Ananya Panday
Bollywood's youngest star has her style on point with a daring backless dress and perfect beauty look to go with it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement sleeves and backless dress reveals the diva's experimental choices for style.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif in an orange backless body con mini dress for a birthday party.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's sequin crop top was a winner with its unique backless feature, the actress teamed it up with a pair of simple denim pants.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma keeping it graceful and elegant in a white backless dress.
